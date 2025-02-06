The South African Police Service arrested a farmer in Mpumalanga for allegedly repackaging rotten and expired food

He reportedly collects the rotten food from other shops under the pretext of feeding his animals, which he then repackages and distributes for human consumption

South Africans were horrified by the man's criminal activity and some called for a stern punishment to be imposed on him

A Mpumalanga farmer was arrested for reselling rotten food. Image: @mbalis_bakery

MPUMALANGA — South Africans called for a farmer to face the might of the law after he was arrested for allegedly repackaging rotten and expired food with the intent to distribute it for human consumption.

What happened on the Mpumalanga farm?

According to SABC News, the Hawks in Secunda received intel about a farmer who was collecting expired food from retail stores under the pretext of wanting to feed his domestic animals. He then repackages them and redistributes them to other retail stores to sell to people.

When the Hawks pounced on his farm, they found that he had two warehouses with four col rooms, all filled with expired canned products, rotten red meat and rotten chicken meat. they also found expired dairy products in 1000 fully-loaded crates. they also found seven freezers withrepackaged flour, maize meal and wheat.

Similar raids on warehouses

South Africans slam the farmer

Netiens commenting on @mbalis_bakery's X tweet slammed the farmer and called for the law to be stern on him.

Paradigm Shift said:

"I bet he doesn't eat his own food. This is what happens when you're greedy. You chase money at the expense of your neighbour."

IamEri'Oluwa said:

"There's no way you can be human and sit down to repackage all these for another hukan to eat."

Mokgonyana said:

"This farm must be taken away from him permanently."

Masenga said:

"I'm a victim of this crime. Last yrsr someone bought me that rotten worse from Spar andgrilled it for me. The diarrhea that followed after consuming it, I thought I was dying."

Oletta said:

"Throw away the key after locking him up. Daylight witchcraft!"

