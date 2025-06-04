Meet Esau Dlamini: The Journalist Honouring Unsung Heroes of KwaTsaduza

As the founder of the KwaTsaduza Heroes Awards, Esau Dlamini honours over 100 individuals, businesses, and organisations that make a positive impact across the township

In addition to recognising community champions, the awards also highlight important social issues, such as albinism, vitiligo, and mental disabilities

Speaking to Briefly News, Dlamini said his goal is to replicate the success of the KwaTsaduza Heroes Awards in other townships, further empowering local communities through journalism

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning journalist Esau Dlamini has found a powerful way to give back to his community by honouring those who quietly uplift it every day. As the founder of the KwaTsaduza Heroes Awards, Dlamini has made it his mission to shine a light on the individuals, businesses, and organisations driving positive change in the township.

Since launching the awards in 2022, Dlamini has celebrated over 100 community champions. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Since launching the awards in 2022, Dlamini has celebrated over 100 community champions from across KwaTsaduza, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, covering Tsakane, Duduza, and KwaThema, recognising everyone from educators and entrepreneurs to activists and artists.

“We often focus on celebrities, but real change-makers are in our communities. I wanted to create a platform where their stories are seen and honoured,” Dlamini said.

Journalism with a purpose

Dlamini, known for his fearless community reporting and passion for grassroots issues, started the awards as an extension of his work in the media.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He believes that journalism should not only expose challenges but also celebrate those who overcome them to uplift others.

“The awards are storytelling in a different form, stories of hope, perseverance, and unity,” he explained.

Beyond awards: Advocacy and awareness

Each year, the awards also spotlight important social issues. In 2024, Dlamini introduced a fashion show to raise awareness about albinism and vitiligo.

The 2025 edition, set for October, will focus on mental disability, aligning with Mental Disability Awareness Month.

“It’s not just a ceremony, it’s a platform for advocacy,” he said.

Honouring legends, inspiring youth

While the awards have recognised high-profile names like Dr Hleli Nhlapo, Ntombi Mekgwe, and the late Monti Motloung, Dlamini is equally committed to honouring everyday heroes, such as local volunteers and youth leaders.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to legendary broadcaster Kgomotso Moeketsi, music icon Joe Nina, and actor-poet Moshidi Msiza, serving as inspiration for the next generation.

Dlamini believes that journalism should not only expose challenges but also celebrate those who overcome them to uplift others. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

What’s Next?

Dlamini’s vision is growing. With sponsorship support and growing community interest, he hopes to expand the awards and continue using journalism as a tool for empowerment.

“My dream is to replicate this model across other townships. Every community has heroes, we just need to tell their stories,” Dlamini concluded.

3 More inspirational stories

Briefly also reported that Mhlonishwa Winston Kunene is making waves in South Africa with his inspiring journey to making it to the top in the real estate industry.

Ntsika Qaba turned his passion for fashion into Sisonke Clothing Brand, a bold township-born brand making waves in Cape Town's streetwear scenes.

A young South African fashion designer, Tomi Rikhotso, from Soweto, shared how authenticity and believing in his craft rewarded him with his dream career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News