GAUTENG - Dr Kgosientsho Ramogkopa is concerned about the rising cost of electricity.

The Minister of Electricity wants the prices to be brought down, but many are questioning whether he is campaigning for votes. Dr Ramogkopa expressed concern that at the current rates, it was unsustainable and led to energy poverty.

What did the minister say?

Speaking to eNCA on 20 July 2025, Dr Ramogkopa said that he was advising the Electricity Pricing Policy (EPP) to address the issue of the cost of electricity. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) approved a 12.74% electricity tariff increase, which took effect on 1 April 2025.

Ramogkopa stated that the current price was unsustainable, adding that it needed to be reduced.

"It's unaffordable. It’s dealing a blow to the disposable income of households," he said.

The minister noted that many people in many poorer areas had to decide between buying food and using that money for electricity.

Municipalities are also under pressure

It’s not just individuals who are feeling the pinch, as many municipalities are struggling as well. With many unable to afford their bills, municipalities were unable to pay Eskom.

In June 2025, it was reported that Eskom was owed over R100 billion by municipalities, with the debt growing by R3 billion per month.

Eskom has even previously threatened to cut off power to substations in Gauteng over unpaid bills.

How did South Africans react?

While social media users agreed that the electricity price was too high, they also questioned why the minister was raising it now.

Daluxolo Mketo stated:

“We spend more on electricity than on food.”

Sandra Cunningham asked:

“Is he trying to get ANC votes?”

Zolile Biyela suggested:

“He should not tell us what he wants; instead, he must inform us when it has been implemented.”

Edward Radingoana said:

“For the first time, one of them can think properly.”

Lincoln DjLinx Mathysen added:

“The ANC campaigning has officially started.”

David Matsi agreed:

“Election campaign. Since when has the ANC government cared about the citizens?"

Larry Pip Freeman asked:

“Okay, what's the catch?”

Marcus Dennett noted:

“Lol, elections are around the corner. If prices come down, was it the ANC or the GNU? Asking for a friend.”

Simphiwe Madoda Weh Bhakajuju asked:

“Is that a strategy of saying people should vote for the ANC?

SA outraged by electricity prices

Briefly News reported that people were upset by the price of electricity after one woman shared how many units she got for R200.

The woman shared her receipt on TikTok, which triggered widespread social media outrage as netizens voiced their disbelief.

Many also shared their own struggles and called for government intervention to deal with the crisis in the country.

