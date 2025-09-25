Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has been accused of harassment by a resident of the Edgemead area

The complainant filed an application for a protection order, but the City of Cape Town believes the matter is a waste of time

South Africans shared their thoughts online about the fact that a Democratic Alliance Mayor was being taken to court

WESTERN CAPE – Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, is scheduled to appear in court today (25 September 2025), sparking mixed reactions online.

Hill-Lewis, who is Cape Town's youngest mayor, is scheduled to appear before the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court after an application for a harassment order was filed against him. The matter was previously set down for July 2025 but postponed until September.

Why was a court application filed against Mayor Hill-Lewis?

An application for a protection order was filed by a resident of Edgemead, Cape Town, who accused Hill-Lewis of harassment and abuse of power. The matter is in connection with an alleged land use violation.

The applicant alleged that law enforcement officers were deployed to their home on numerous occasions without merit. The applicant also claimed that this was because a relative of Hill-Lewis resided in the area.

City of Cape Town claims the application is a waste of the court’s time

The mayor’s office dismissed the legal action taken, describing it as a waste of the court’s time.

The City of Cape Town spokesperson, Lyndon Khan, said that the application was an attempt to deflect accountability. The resident is accused of running an illegal chop shop in a residential area.

Khan explained that the mayor was only reporting illegal business activities, which then sparked the complaint.

“We all have the responsibility to uphold the law in our city, and no person is too important to report by-law infringements and land use violations impacting a community, or even to pick up a piece of litter,” Khan said.

South Africans divided by the application against the mayor

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some claiming that it was proof that Democratic Alliance members were not as squeaky clean.

Mpho Simon claimed:

“They’re out to get him from within his very own party😂.”

Snethemba Hlongwa stated:

“A mayor in court for harassment🔥that's big.”

Anunobi E Kingsley said:

“Nobody is above the law, not even the president.”

Ezra Frechas agreed:

“Respect goes a long way. Nobody is above the law.”

Innocent Mashaba noted:

If mayors are harassing citizens, then we aren't safe😂.”

Kogie Moodley suggested:

“It will be thrown out.”

Bazil May stated:

“DA, the 'angels' that are actually disguised snakes.”

Ronnie Mulder Snr claimed:

“Political sabotage for sure.”

Man arrested for threatening Cape Town Mayor

Briefly News reported that a 28-year-old man was arrested for reportedly threatening Hill-Lewis.

The suspect also allegedly threatened President Cyril Ramaphosa and a Cape Town businessman.

South Africans made light of the situation, speculating about what kind of threats he made toward the trio.

