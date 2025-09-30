The South African Weather Service predicted that the eastern parts of the country would experience thunderstorms

A Yellow Level 2 Warning was issued for Musina, where severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the northern parts of Limpopo

SAWS also predicted that the summer season will be hotter than usual and could result in natural disasters, especially flooding

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Parts of the country could experience flooding this summer. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans have been warned to prepare for a hotter summer season with the possibility of flooding in high-risk areas.

The South Sfvrivan Weather Service (SAWS) held a press briefing on 30 September to provide an update on the weather for the next few months of summer. Provinces including the North West, parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of the Eastern Cape are expected to experience above-normal rainfall.

The El Niño-Southern Oscillation is in a neutral state, which means that favourable rainfall conditions are expected. However, this could also increase the likelihood of flooding in the summer. Temperatures will also be higher than usual in Northern Cape and Western Cape cities.

Rainfall in parts of SA

SAWS also warned that rainfall is expected in parts of the North West, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga. Rainfall is expected across the entire KwaZulu-Natal, with a 60% chance of rainfall and thundershowers on the coast. Richards Bay, Durban, and Port Shepstone will be hit with severe rainfall and thunderstorms.

Parts of SA would be flooded, resulting in infrastructure damage. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Yellow Level 2 warning for Limpopo

SAWS also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for Musina and the northern parts of the Limpopo province. The area expects possible heavy downpours in places, resulting in localised damage to infrastructure.

Recent weather in South Africa

A cold front hit parts of South Africa in August as the temperatures dropped. SAWS warned of rainfall, snow, and damaging winds, which affected the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.

SAWS also issued a Yellow Level 2 Warning for the southern coastline on 17 September. The coastline experienced damaging winds and waves, which posed a risk to vessels along the coastline.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens shared their expectations of the upcoming weather.

Deelee Deeleenquent Mogale said:

"I wished for rain in Gauteng for weeks, forgetting what it brings: skinny vampires."

Rinky Maphorisa said:

"Mxm, there is no rain."

Kwena Kw Kwm said:

"Nothing in Polokwane so far."

Pielee Gebase said:

"I have never seen such rain in September."

Severe thunderstorms in KZN

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal experienced localized flooding in September. This was after the South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms and floods.

The disruptive rainfall was expected to lead to localised flooding as it brought strong winds and hail. A resident of Dundee in the province told Briefly News that she was concerned about the flooding. This was after her property was partly damaged during a heavy storm in March 2025.

Source: Briefly News