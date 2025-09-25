The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms for parts of the country

Heavy rainfall, which could lead to localised flooding, has been predicted for Gauteng and the North West provinces

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been put on high alert, with disaster management teams preparing for potential flooding

A resident of Dundee in Northern KZN shared with Briefly News what happened the last time the area experienced floods

The SA Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe weather for parts of the country. Image: Alexander Joe/ Rajesh Jantilal

KWAZULU-NATAL – The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that thunderstorms are expected to hit numerous parts of the country.

SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in some parts of Gauteng and the North West. The provinces are the latest to receive a warning after disaster management teams were already put on high alert in KwaZulu-Natal.

Other parts of the country, including the Free State and Limpopo, are also set to experience heavy rainfall.

Gauteng and North West could experience flooding

According to the weather service, the disruptive rainfall could lead to localised flooding. The storm system is expected to make landfall on Thursday afternoon, 25 September 2025. It is also expected to bring with it strong winds and hail.

“We are expecting isolated to scattered chances of showers and thunderstorms over most parts of the eastern areas of the country. This covers the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, as well as the North West and the northern parts of the Northern Cape, and parts of the northern areas of Limpopo.

“A scattered chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected over the central as well as the southern parts of Gauteng into the North West, as well as the southern parts of Limpopo," SAWS confirmed.

Disaster management teams are on high alert in KZN over potential flooding. Image: Lulama Zenzile

Disaster manager teams on high alert in KZN

While the rest of the country braces itself for heavy rains, KZN is on high alert about severe flooding.

Disaster management teams have been deployed across the province following Level 2 and Level 4 warnings for disruptive rainfall expected this week. The weather is forecast to bring widespread flooding, road closures, and possible damage to infrastructure.

The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) in KZN called on residents to take safety measures and remain indoors where possible. Most of the province is set to be affected, including eThekwini, as well as parts of Northern KZN and surrounding rural areas.

Dundee resident concerned by flood warning

Vanitha Moodley, a resident of Dundee in Northern KZN, told Briefly News that she was concerned about the flood warnings. Moodley’s property suffered some damage during a heavy storm in March 2025, as parts of her home were flooded.

Having dealt with the trauma of experiencing that once, she is concerned that the latest warnings could usher in a repeat.

