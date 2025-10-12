The former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) CEO, Lucky Montana, has allegedly failed to submit returns for several years

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has outlined a 14-year timeline, saying the issue dates back to 2009

Montana revealed he had laid criminal charges against SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has responded to former PRASA CEO Lucky Montana after he announced that he had filed criminal charges against SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

SARS said Montana failed to submit returns for several years, prompting an audit covering the 2009 to 2019 tax periods. Image: @pinkykhoabane/X

What did SARS say?

SARS has detailed a 14-year history of former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) CEO Lucky Montana's ongoing non-compliance with tax regulations. The issue allegedly dates back to 2009, when Montana began under-declaring taxable income from various sources.

SARS stated that his failure to submit returns resulted in the agency prompting an audit covering the 2009 to 2019 tax periods. Montana was allegedly notified in November 2020 and given until December to submit the necessary documentation. The entity stated that he failed to supply the requested information, leading to a final demand and an eventual finding that he owed approximately R15.5 million in unpaid taxes.

Additional assessments and penalties

By April 2022, after additional assessments and penalties, Montana’s total tax liability had risen to around R28 million. When he failed to file objections within the deadlines, SARS obtained a civil judgment against him, which was later adjusted to R44.9 million. With interest, the outstanding debt now exceeds R55 million.

SARS stated that it undertook enforcement actions, which included filing certified statements in the High Court and executing warrants of execution at multiple properties between 2019 and 2022. The agency further initiated sequestration proceedings against Montana in May 2023 due to his continued failure to settle the outstanding debt.

SARS said it obtained a civil judgment against him. Image: @AlbaMokopane/X

South Africans weigh in

Social media shared their opinions regarding what SARS said.

@MoAfrikaWaNnete said:

"I would love to see you have the same energy for white executives. You always coming for Africans."

@FelixMotaung said:

"Can we expect a presser accounting for how much was paid to the so-called rogue unit members from our taxes & under what laws were these paid? What criteria & processes were followed to that effect? "

@Lebelo_la_ said:

"Personally, I know SARS has always been a criminal enterprise targeting various political and business entities for nefarious reasons. SARS never probed any white tax criminal, all its ever known is "expose" black tax evasion."

@jobsmokoena said:

"Hypocrites, could you please also publish your letters of demand from the day he was 1000 rand over due to the day he owed 55m."

@RamakuelaMk said:

"This organisation is used to fight Ramaphosa's political battles. We also want you to make tax affairs of that criminal Hangwani Maumela public."

@annoyeddr said:

"Yeah cool but is it true that he owes 55mil and you are allowing him to settle it for 5.4mil?"

