The Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa CEO vows to lay criminal charges against Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

Zondo found that Lucky Montana played a “significant” role in state capture and recommended that police investigate him

Montana in turn says that the State Capture Commission Report should be taken under review and disputes any guilt

PRETORIA - Former CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Lucky Montana, plans to lay criminal charges against Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for his findings in the State Capture Commission report.

He has accused Zondo of deliberate violation of the law, abuse of power, criminal conduct and disgraceful conduct following the release of the final volume of the report on Wednesday, 22 June.

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana plans to lay criminal charges against Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images & Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick

Source: Getty Images

Montana said he is consulting his lawyers and after studying the report fully, he intends to lay criminal charges. According to News24, about 250 pages of the report were dedicated to the embattled rail company. Zondo also found that Montana played a “significant” role in state capture and recommended that police investigate him for awarding a contract to Swifambo.

Responding to the findings, the former Prasa CEO said he is afraid to compromise himself. He accused Zondo of using the commission to protect “real criminals” and consolidate their power. Montana suggested that the State Capture Commission Reports be independently reviewed.

He said that as he continues to study the findings and recommendations from Zondo, the more shocked he is by the extent to which Zondo has been prepared to “sell his soul” and protect the status quo, IOL reported.

SA unimpressed by threat

Social media users believe that those accused of the State Capture should take responsibility for their actions:

Wendy Ann Sorrell said:

“What a load of total BS! Always blaming someone else for your thievery and corrupt dealings.”

Vanessa Pickl De Jager commented:

“Always blaming someone else! Never guilty but you steal billions and it’s all fine, not your fault I suppose.”

Makhosini Simelani wrote:

“This country is a movie, straight. So, what will happen to him while he’s clearing his name, will he also step aside from judicial roles?”

Kabza Mokou posted:

“Nonsense, these guys have been busy stealing funds and collapsing SOE and now they come out gun blazing. Anyway, why are they still walking around like some Super Rats?”

Motlalepula Mofokeng stated:

“It’s raining criminal charges everywhere. Our police have never been so overwhelmed.”

Paula Ernst added:

“There was plenty of time to lay charges, why now that it’s official?”

Source: Briefly News