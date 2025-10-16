President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken action against Imtiaz Fazel, the current Inspector-General of Intelligence

Fazel, who was appointed to the role in November 2022, is responsible for overseeing the country’s intelligence services

Fazel will remain suspended pending an investigation by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI)

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended the Inspector-General of Intelligence, Imtiaz Fazel, with immediate effect. Image: Darren Stewart/ @CrimeWatch_RSA

GAUTENG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Imtiaz Fazel, following a complaint laid against the Inspector-General of Intelligence.

Fazel was appointed to the role in November 2022 and is responsible for overseeing the activities of the country’s intelligence services. His job was to ensure that intelligence services operated within the legal and constitutional framework.

He has now been suspended with immediate effect pending an investigation by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI).

Complaint laid against the Inspector-General

On Wednesday night, 15 October 2025, the Presidency released a statement confirming that Ramaphosa had suspended Fazel. The decision came after the JSCI informed the president that it received a complaint about the conduct of the Inspector-General. The details of the actual complaint were not disclosed, but it comes amid hearings into Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner alleged that there were cases of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

