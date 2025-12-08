South Africans celebrated Vodacom’s Please-Call-Me founder, Nkosana Makate

The High Court in johannesburg dismissed businessman Errol Elsdon’s application to stop Makate from receiving his settlement

Makate and Vodacom reached a settlement after decades of legal battles, and South Africans defended Makate

Nkosana Makate won a court case against Black Rock Mining. Images: Leon Sadiki/Gallo Images/Foto24/Getty Images and seng kui Lim / 500px

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans celebrated after the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled in favour of Vodacom Please-Call-Me founder Nkosana Makate in his court battle against United Kingdom businessman Errol Elsdon.

According to SABC News, the High Court dismissed Black Rock Mining’s application to block 40% of Makate’s settlement with Vodacom on 8 December 2025.

The court rules in Makate’s favour

The court ruled that Black Rock did not prove that Makate intended to dissipate or hide the funds. Black Rock’s attorney, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, said that they have yet to decide on the next steps after the current court battle defeat.

Black Rock Mining vs Nkosana Makate

Errol Elsdon, representing Black Rock Mining, accused Makate of reneging on a deal dated to 2011. Makate and Elsdon entered into an agreement where Elsdon, through a company that was not yet nominated, was going to provide Makate with financial assistance to fight Vodacom.

Makate won his court case and settled with Vodacom after a battle that dragged on for over two decades. Makate took Vodacom to court for his Please-Call-Me invention, which Vodacom adopted in the early 2000s.

South Africans rejoice

Netizens commenting on the case celebrated. Some slammed Black Rock Mining.

Maya Shaun said:

“Can someone enlighten me: what is the so-called Black Rock Mining and what does it have to do with this case?”

Inkinsela YaseKezi Mzukulu KaMncumbatha asked:

“Where were they when he was fighting for it?”

Rabedza Zwivhuya said:

“Black Rock Mining is jealous. This guy is a genius who really came through for Vodacom and all these other service providers. He deserves every cent of that settlement.”

Thibos said:

“Based on the argument presented by Black Rock, they have no case here. They’re just greedy.”

Clement Matlala said:

“They surely want to exhaust his money through legal fees.”

Mkhonzo S Buthelezi said:

“I knew it. This guy should have accepted whatever millions he was offered if it wasn’t for greedy capitalists behind him.”

Tshepiso Mogoboya said:

“They wanna finish this man. They should let him be.”

Bro T Malik McWhite said:

“His problems are not yet over.”

Nkosana Makate speaks about his court case

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Makate spoke about his case against Elsdon. He spoke after Elsdon filed papers with the South Gauteng High Court and appeared before the court on 5 December.

Speaking about the case, Makate said that Elsdon does not have a strong case and is confident in his case. His legal counsel, Reinard, slammed Elsdon and said that Elsdon waited until Makate won his case against Vodacom before avting. He also said that court papers filed by Elsdon showed that the agreement was no longer in effect as Makate received the last payment from Black Rock Mining in 2014.

