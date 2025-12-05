Please-call-me investor Nkosana Makate discussed his court battle with United Kingdom investor Errol Elsdon for his payout

Elsdon filed papers with the High Courts and applied to the court for an interdict to prevent Makate from receiving his settlement amount

Vodacom agreed to settle for an undisclosed amount, and Elsdon alleged that he funded Makate's legal battles, a claim Makate vehemently denies

The South Gauteng High Court heard Nkosana Makate's case with Errol Elsdon. Images: Leon Sadiki/Gallo Images/Foto24/Getty Images and Witthaya Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Nkosana Makate, the founder of Please-Call-Me, slammed the lawsuit United Kingdom investor Errol Elsdon filed against him after Vodacom settled with Makate. Elsdon argued that he is entitled to 40% of the payout.

Speaking to Business Day, Makate discussed the case between him and Elsdon. He spoke after his counsel, Reinard Michau, appeared before the South Gauteng High Court on 5 December 2025, where the court heard the case. Elsdon filed an urgent bid to stop Stemela & Lubbe, Makate's attorneys, from paying the full amount to Makate. Makate is also litigating a case with Black Rock Mining, a company Elsdon was a director of.

Makate's lawyers argue agreement ceased

Michau argued that in his 2021 affidavit, which he filed in the High Court. The affidavit states that Makate stopped receiving money from Black Rock Mining in 2014. The final payment from the company was R7,830 in 2014. Michau accused Elsdon of preying on Makate. He said Elsdon lurked in the shadows and waited for the case to be finalized before making a claim to the payout and demanding 40% be paid to him.

Vodacom will pay Nkosana Makate. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Makate say?

Makate, speaking outside of the court, reiterated that the agreement was cancelled in 2021. He said the company went to court and removed the case in 2024. He said Elsdon's application came on an urgent basis. Makate believes that the application is not urgent.

He said he was confident in how the hearing went. He also said that Raining Man, the company that Elsdon alleged he transferred the agreement to after Black Rock Mining was deregistered in 2014, has the same directors as Black Rock Mining. He added that Raining Man was appointed fraudulently because Elsdon was a director for both Black Rock Mining and Raining Man. He also accused Elsdon of being a fraud.

