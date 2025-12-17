KwaZulu-Natal has been placed on high alert after SAWS issued a Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms on 17 and 18 December

Heavy rainfall, flooding, and excessive hail are expected across several parts of KwaZulu-Natal

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant due to the risk of flooding, road closures, and potential displacement

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of KZN. Image: H. Armstrong Roberts/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KwaZulu-Natal has been placed on high alert after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms are expected on 17 and 18 December 2025. Parts of the province are bracing for heavy downpours, possible flooding, and excessive hail.

See X post here:

KwaZulu-Natal has faced a difficult month marked by persistent rainfall and flooding, with only a brief reprieve last week. SAWS has now warned that further heavy rain is forecast.

“Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal today and tomorrow morning, with significant rainfall in excess of 50mm, particularly over the western regions, the Midlands, and the northern parts of the province,” SAWS said.

The weather service has urged residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant due to the risk of flooding, which could result in the displacement of communities. SAWS also warned of fast-flowing rivers, mudslides, and rockfalls.

Disruptions to travel are expected, including flooding of roads and potential damage to bridges, which could lead to road closures.

Severe weather expected in other provinces

Severe weather is not limited to KwaZulu-Natal, with other provinces also experiencing warnings. A Level 2 warning has been issued for Gauteng, North West, the Free State, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern parts of the Eastern Cape, the south-eastern coast of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the Highveld and Escarpment of Mpumalanga.

SAWS has cautioned that these areas may experience localised flooding, strong and damaging winds, and significant hail, ranging from small to large hailstones.

Recent storms leave trail of destruction in KZN

Just two weeks ago, KwaZulu-Natal was battered by severe storms, heavy rainfall, and hail, resulting in widespread flooding and damage. The intense storm on 2 December 2025 caused extensive destruction, with disaster management teams subsequently placed on high alert by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Large areas of northern Pietermaritzburg sustained storm damage following a sudden downpour, leading to the temporary closure of the N3 at Town Hill after flooding rendered the route unsafe. Residents in towns such as Dundee and Newcastle reported heavy rainfall and hail that caused significant damage to homes and vehicles.

The South African Weather Service issued a level 5 warning. Image: SAWS/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Previous weather warnings issued

Previously, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal residents were advised to remain vigilant after a Level 1 warning was issued for parts of the province on 3 December 2025. SAWS warned that severe thunderstorms, including hail, could damage homes, vehicles, livestock, and pose a risk of injury. Damaging winds, heavy downpours, and excessive lightning were also forecast.

In earlier reports, SAWS cautioned that severe thunderstorms were expected across several provinces as the festive season approached. Although weather conditions were forecast to improve, Johannesburg was expected to experience storms over a two-day period. An 80% chance of rainfall was predicted for the city on 10 December 2025, with temperatures hovering around 27°C.

Source: Briefly News