The Netherlands’ Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Roald Lappere, spoke highly of the partnership between the Netherlands and South Africa

Lappere spoke to Briefly News in an exclusive interview at the launch of the Grootvlei Climate Smart Horticulture Centre in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga

Lappere discussed the possible partnerships between the two countries and praised the Horticulture Centre and the two countries working together

The Netherland's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Roald Lappere poses with Eskom Chairman Mteto Nyathi. Image: Tebogo Mokwena

GROOTVLEI, MPUMALANGA — The Netherlands’ Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Roald Lappere, told Briefly News that the Netherlands’ partnership with South Africa will be beneficial in several ways. He spoke at the launch of the Grootvlei Climate Smart Horticulture Centre in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga, on 27 January 2026.

Lappere said that the Netherlands is the biggest market of agriculture produce in the world. He said the Netherlands’ partnership with South Africa will ensure that the trade flows are sustainable.

Roald Lappere praises the SA-Netherlands partnership

He said that the two countries work together and share knowledge and expertise to ensure that local markets can thrive through the Horticulture Centre. Lappere added that the two countries’ partnership will ensure that trade and local production are improved. He also said that the partnership has resulted in the launch of a similar horticulture centre in Stellenbosch.

“We are a country with a great history but also a lot of knowledge in horticulture, in climate-smart horticulture to ensure that we produce with the least amount of water necessary and the least amount of input, which is important for sustainability, but also not to use more water than necessary,” he said.

He added that it was a combination of sharing knowledge and expertise. He said that he hoped that the collaboration between the two countries in launching horticulture centres would grow and expand from half a hectare to a bigger agrihub with more horticulture production, more entrepreneurs, local employment, and supply the local markets.

Eskom chairman speaks about the project

Eskom’s chairman, Mteto Nyati, also spoke at the launch. He said that the Horticulture Centre was a pioneering project that embodies what a just and inclusive energy transition looks like in practice. He added that the Netherlands’ expertise in horticulture was instrumental in making the Horticulture Centre a reality.

Eskom launched the Climate Smart Horticulture Centre. Image: Tebogo Mokwena

