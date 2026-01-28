Eskom Collaborates With the Netherlands To Launch Horticulture Farm in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga
- The Netherlands’ Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Roald Lappere, spoke highly of the partnership between the Netherlands and South Africa
- Lappere spoke to Briefly News in an exclusive interview at the launch of the Grootvlei Climate Smart Horticulture Centre in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga
- Lappere discussed the possible partnerships between the two countries and praised the Horticulture Centre and the two countries working together
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like food, energy, loadshedding, fuel prices, and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
GROOTVLEI, MPUMALANGA — The Netherlands’ Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Roald Lappere, told Briefly News that the Netherlands’ partnership with South Africa will be beneficial in several ways. He spoke at the launch of the Grootvlei Climate Smart Horticulture Centre in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga, on 27 January 2026.
Lappere said that the Netherlands is the biggest market of agriculture produce in the world. He said the Netherlands’ partnership with South Africa will ensure that the trade flows are sustainable.
Roald Lappere praises the SA-Netherlands partnership
He said that the two countries work together and share knowledge and expertise to ensure that local markets can thrive through the Horticulture Centre. Lappere added that the two countries’ partnership will ensure that trade and local production are improved. He also said that the partnership has resulted in the launch of a similar horticulture centre in Stellenbosch.
“We are a country with a great history but also a lot of knowledge in horticulture, in climate-smart horticulture to ensure that we produce with the least amount of water necessary and the least amount of input, which is important for sustainability, but also not to use more water than necessary,” he said.
He added that it was a combination of sharing knowledge and expertise. He said that he hoped that the collaboration between the two countries in launching horticulture centres would grow and expand from half a hectare to a bigger agrihub with more horticulture production, more entrepreneurs, local employment, and supply the local markets.
Eskom chairman speaks about the project
Eskom’s chairman, Mteto Nyati, also spoke at the launch. He said that the Horticulture Centre was a pioneering project that embodies what a just and inclusive energy transition looks like in practice. He added that the Netherlands’ expertise in horticulture was instrumental in making the Horticulture Centre a reality.
Eskom and renewable energy
In August 2025, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa hailed the approval of a nuclear facility to be built near Cape Town in the Western Cape. He said it was a crucial step toward ensuring a stable baseload of power supply for generations to come.
Eskom’s former CEO Andre De Ruyter, returned to the country as a renewable energy consultant. He accepted a senior fellowship position at Yale University’s Jackson School of Global Affairs for the 2023-2024 academic year. He said that the renewable energy sector will be central to stabilising and securing the country’s electric supply.
In an Eskom-related article, Briefly News reported that Ramokgopa called for an urgent review of the cost of electricity. He instructed the South African National Energy Development Institute to find ways to reduce the price of electricity.
He said that electricity price adjustments further strain businesses and households in the country.
