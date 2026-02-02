KwaZulu-Natal police have dismissed claims by Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona that he was barred from the provincial headquarters and had his devices confiscated

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Senona breached security protocol by entering without signing the register, raising safety concerns

Officers asked him not to remove electronic devices because he recently admitted to sharing police documents with a private individual

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

KZN Police dismissed claims Hawks head was barred from offices. Images: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images and @luthandolay/X

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN- KwaZulu-Natal police have rejected claims that the provincial head of the Hawks, Major-General Lesetja Senona, was denied access to the police headquarters on Saturday, 1 February 2026.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda clarified that Senona still enjoys full access to the building, provided he follows standard security procedures.

Senona is not barred from the premises

Netshiunda said the senior officer breached protocol by entering the premises without signing the register.

“General Senona has every right to enter this building because he has the credentials to do so,” he explained.

He further clarified that Senona can enter through the vehicle entrance and park in the designated bay, or come through the main entrance, sign the register, and use his fingerprints or facial recognition.

"Even now, he still has that right. Nothing has changed,” said Netshiunda

Police say Senona's unusual behaviour raised concerns

According to Netshiunda, Senona’s conduct on the day in question raised security concerns. He said the general parked across the street for an extended period, a behaviour described as unusual, before being joined by a colonel for what appeared to be a brief meeting inside the vehicle. Senona later entered the building with his secretary, who signed the register, while he and the accompanying colonel did not.

“That raised questions,” Netshiunda said. “We need to know at all times who has entered the building. Not signing in was a breach of protocol.”

Why did they confiscate his devices?

Police officers were reportedly sent to enquire about Senona’s presence in the offices. Netshiunda said the general was free to leave but was asked not to remove electronic devices, including a computer. He linked the request to Senona’s recent admission that he had shared police documents from his cellphone with a private individual.

“The events leading up to his coming in gave us concern. If someone has admitted to sharing police documents from a phone, what more could happen using computers?

"We don’t know what was in those gadgets. Our job is to prevent crime, and if we have information suggesting a risk, we must act to stop it," said Netshiunda

The police maintain that the actions taken were purely in the interest of safeguarding sensitive information and did not amount to barring Senona from his workplace.

Hawks' head said his safety is compromised.

Senona publicly stated he was barred from his KZN Hawks office and had his devices taken after his controversial testimony at the Madlanga Commission, claiming the actions were done without proper notice and that his safety was compromised. Senona’s legal team says it has contacted Hawks leadership to seek clarification on the removal and to challenge what it regards as an unlawful action.

Senona confesses to sharing police information.

The KZN police stated that they had to take safety precautions as Senona admitted to the Madlanga Commission that he shared police information with his 'little brother', tenderpreneur Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. He, however, testified that he did not believe his actions were improper or unlawful because he did not think he was doing anything wrong by sharing the documents.

General Senona acknowledged to the Madlanga Commission that he shared police information with Cat Matlala. Image: Freeni Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that Senona also admitted that he forwarded the PKTT disbandment letter to Vusimuzi Matlala, acknowledging the action under questioning. He insisted the decision was not improper, even as commissioners pressed him on the implications of sharing such a sensitive document amid the broader inquiry into corruption and political interference.

Source: Briefly News