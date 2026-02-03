Please-Call-Me founder Nkosana Makate's legal team hit back against Black Rock Mining's legal team, which called for arbitration over its alleged share in Makate's payout

The company alleged that it was entitled to a substantial stake of the payout Makate is due to receive from Vodacom after reaching a settlement agreement

Makate's legal team accused Black Rock Mining of committing fraud, and South Africans stood with Makate and slammed the company's claim to his payout

GAUTENG — Please-Call-Me founder Nkosana Makate's legal team has hit back against Black Rock Mining, which asked the Society of Advocates to appoint an administrator to argue that it is entitled to a portion of Makate's payout from Vodacom. The legal team said it will not participate in the arbitration.

MoneyWeb reported that Black Rock Mining's agreement with Makate, which was signed in 2011 between Makate and Christiaan Schoeman, who represented a company that was not nominated, was null and void. Black Rock Mining was later nominated, but this was changed to Raining Men Trade, another entity.

Makate's legal team cries foul

Makate alleged that Raining Men Trade forged his signature on the 2011 agreement. The legal team then wrote to Black Rock Mining in 2014 to inform it that it had breached the agreement. The agreement was cancelled in 2015. Makate's team also argued that there are insufficient reasons for the court to institute arbitration proceedings.

However, the Black Rock Mining legal team recommended that the Johannesburg Society of Advocates appoint an arbitrator instead of the Pretoria Society of Advocates. Black Rock Mining's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said that two of Makate's advocates are members of the Pretoria Society of Advocates.

When did Black Rock Mining lay claim to Makate's payout?

Black Rock Mining, which was deregistered as a company and re-registered after Vodacom agreed to settle with Makate, filed papers on 11 November 2025. Errol Elsdon, the company's former director, argued that the company is entitled to R650 million and that Makate's lawyers were not entitled to settle without the company's written consent.

The South Gauteng High Court dismissed Black Rock Mining's application on 8 December 2025. The Court ruled that Black Rock Mining failed to prove that Makate intended to dissipate or hide the funds.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens on X were worried that Black Rock Mining is fighting for the 40% stake.

Inor Alomidom said:

"The success of a black man is always giving them sleepless nights. They prefer us poor so that it makes them feel important."

Zwide kaLanga asked:

"Didn't they take the matter to court before trying the arbitration route?"

Senona Nyehlisi asked:

"So they're at it again?"

Thabani Khomo said:

"Nah, they lost in court."

Nkosana Makate opens up about battle with Black Rock

In another article, Briefly News reported that Makate discussed his legal battles with Black Rock Mining. He slammed the lawsuit.

Makate spoke outside of the South Gauteng High Court on 5 December 2025. He accused Elsdon of being a fraud and fraudulently appointing Raining Men Trade, which he added had the same directors as Black Rock Mining.

