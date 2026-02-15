The GOOD Party weighed in on the City of Cape Town's R180-million wall plan, likening it to Apartheid segregation

The GOOD Party criticised the City of Cape Town's plans to build a wall along the N2.

WESTERN CAPE - The GOOD Party has slammed the City of Cape Town’s plans to build a wall along the N2, saying it mirrors the days of Apartheid.

The City of Cape Town plans to build the R180-million wall along a section of the N2 highway near the Cape Town International Airport. The wall would separate the highway from the informal settlements of Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Langa and Philippi.

The stretch of road has been named the ‘Hell Run’, as it has developed a reputation over the years for being a crime hotspot. There have been numerous stone-throwing attacks on motorists in the area.

While Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis defended the plan, the GOOD Party in the Western Cape has criticised it.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis defended the decision to build a wall.

What did the GOOD Party say?

Reflecting on the city’s decision, the party’s spokesperson, Siyabulela Mamkeli, said that the wall will act as a barrier, hiding poverty from the tourists who were travelling between the Central Business District and the airport.

He argued that a democratic city confronted inequality and did not build walls to hide it.

“Safety on the N2 is being used as a cover to hide poverty and avoid accountability," Mamkeli said.

He added that the crime problem along the N2 was due to Apartheid planning, economic exclusion and years of Democratic Alliance failure in the City of Cape Town.

"Instead of fixing broken services in nearby informal settlements, the city is building a wall to shield tourists from poverty. That is not safety, it is segregation," he exclaimed.

South Africans react to GOOD Party’s comments

Social media users weighed in on the party’s comments, with many noting that the wall’s purpose was to promote safety. Some noted that there was already a wall that would just be upgraded.

Sandy van den Berg said:

“I would think security and safety of citizens would be of utmost importance.”

Dean Gouws asked:

“So, replacing an existing barrier is Apartheid.”

Andreas Teeman agreed with that sentiment:

“But there is a wall that the ANC built.”

Manwadu Mpharalala exclaimed:

“Safety first.”

Richard Owen-Thomas noted:

“Amazing. The people living next to it say they are very happy that it is coming up. It protects their kids running onto the highway and from criminals running over the highway to get away when they commit a crime on one side or the other.”

San-Marie Groenewald asked:

“So, what other solution is viable? To get robbed at gunpoint or stabbed seems worse than thinking of Apartheid.”

Reign Reign exclaimed:

“So, saving lives is racist? Good for nothings.”

Pieter Kriel criticises N2 wall plans

Briefly News reported that Pieter Kriel criticised the Western Cape government's plans to build a wall across the N2.

Kriel, a South African Human Rights activist, schooled the government on "criminology 101", saying that the wall would merely redirect crime.

Some social media users criticised Kriel's viewpoint, with many saying he was wrong, but he did have some who agreed with him.

