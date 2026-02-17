Emfuleni Mayor Sipho Radebe has confirmed he will not resign, despite reports that the African National Congress instructed him to step down

Radebe said he is still engaging with the party and would not comment further until discussions are concluded

Meanwhile, the ANC in Gauteng is pushing ahead with plans to remove him

Emufuleni Local Municipality Mayor Sipho Radebe refuses to resign. Image: centralnewsza/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG- The Mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng, Sipho Radebe, has confirmed he is not resigning, despite reports that the ANC’s Sedibeng regional executive committee had instructed him to step down.

Speaking to SABC News, Radebe said he is engaging with his party on the matter.

“You are speaking to the executive mayor, Sipho Radebe. The mayor has not resigned. There are still discussions to be held with the organization that deployed me, but right now I wouldn’t want to comment further until we have something concrete to share,” he explained.

The situation has sparked speculation over internal party dynamics in the region, as residents and political watchers await clarity on the ANC’s position.

ANC called for Radebe to step down

The ANC in Gauteng is moving ahead with plans to remove Sipho Radebe as mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality, despite his recent appeal to party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Radebe wrote to Mbalula, highlighting his achievements and asking for intervention after being instructed to resign.

ANC Gauteng coordinator Hope Papo stressed that deployment decisions are the responsibility of regional and provincial officials, warning against attempts to cling to power.

“Deployment matters are handled by officials. When people are asked to step down, why should there be an issue?” he said.

He also cited his own compliance with party decisions when he stepped down as Gauteng health MEC in 2019 to allow for greater gender representation.

Social media weighed in

@kamo_mash said:

"The way these mayors cling to their seats like it's a game of musical chairs and the music stopped years ago."

@donald34521 wrote:

"This is the type of leadership we know & deal with every day. ANC can’t fool us with renewal."

@johanne99735129 commented:

"But he made a statement last week that removing him alone won't solve anything. He mentioned people around him who are also decision makers to be removed so that a new regime can take over. But the ANC won't touch its members; only the mayor must vacate."

@PantsiMelikhaya stated:

"They fight tooth and nail as they are illiterate or have fake qualifications to apply for any senior posts in the private sector or government."

@MLANDO60870174 said:

"He must continue to refuse until they get rid of Dada Morero in Johannesburg."

Sipho Radebe wrote to ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula highlighting his achievements and asking for an intervention. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Municipality returns R640 million of unsent funds

In related news, the Emfuleni Local Municipality has sparked national outrage after returning at least R640 million in unspent funds to the National Treasury despite ongoing service-delivery failures and financial strain. Critics and residents are calling for the municipality to be dissolved and for leadership accountability. Resdidents say the unused money could have helped address poor refuse collection, potholes and power cuts. The controversy adds to broader frustrations over governance in Emfuleni, where basic services remain inadequate.

Previously, Briefly News reported that ActionSA called on the Gauteng provincial government to place the Emfuleni Local Municipality under administration, saying rampant corruption and poor governance have crippled service delivery. The party argues that repeated financial mismanagement, infrastructure failures and governance breakdowns show leadership has failed residents and that an urgent intervention is needed to stabilise the municipality. ActionSA’s appeal highlights growing frustration with the municipality’s performance and calls for decisive action from provincial authorities

