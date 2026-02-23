A Cape Town beach has taken the top spot in a global ranking that celebrates destinations offering rare and unforgettable travel experiences

Thousands of international travellers cast their votes and pushed the local favourite ahead of scenic beaches across Europe and the Americas

The recognition could bring a fresh tourism boost to the coastal town known for its charming atmosphere and natural beauty

Boulders Beach in Simon’s Town, Cape Town, has officially been named the world’s most unique beach at the 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Colony of Penguins on Boulder Beach, Simonstown. Image: Franz Marc Frei

Source: Getty Images

The accolade was announced on 18 February 2026 after thousands of international travellers cast their votes. This ranking put the coastal gem above famous shorelines in Europe, North America and South America.

The beach is known for its colony of endangered African penguins. It received the top honour from Tripadvisor based on more than 8,600 reviews collected over a 12-month period. Visitors praised its clean sand, clear water and rare wildlife experience. The award recognises destinations that offer something truly different. The Boulders stood out for allowing holidaymakers to get close to penguins in their natural habitat.

Boulders Beach is situated within the Table Mountain National Park Marine Protected Area. It has long been a favourite for both locals and tourists. The sheltered coves and massive granite boulders that give the beach its name create calm swimming spots.

Home of the African penguin

The real stars of Boulders Beach are the African penguins. According to SANParks, the colony first settled there in the early 1980s and has grown into one of the most accessible penguin colonies in the world. Wooden boardwalks allow visitors to watch the birds without disturbing them.

Unlike many beaches where wildlife sightings are rare, Boulders offers front-row seats. Penguins waddle across the sand. They also swim alongside visitors in the shallow water.

The award placed Boulders above global contenders such as Isola Bella in Sicily and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in the United States.

Mzansi welcomes the ranking

Many South Africans went to the comments section of the report to welcome the accolade. Some said that they hope beach is conserved for a lifetime.

Ann Mansfield commented:

“I went there in the 1990s. I was on the beach with the penguins. The water was a stunning shade of blue, clear, and warm. It was beautiful.”

Kay Naicker said:

“Boulders Beach is truly awesome.“

Moegamat Abdullah Jacobs wrote:

“This is indeed one of the best beaches. I hope it stays that way.”

Dan Pillay noted:

“I absolutely loved Boulders. The penguins are great entertainers, but I kept a respectful distance.”

Gloria Fensham commented:

“It is truly mesmerising just watching them living their lives.”

Boulders Beach is located just outside of Simon's Town in the Cape peninsula. It is part of the Table Mountain National Park. Image: ICHAUVEL

Source: Getty Images

