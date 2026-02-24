Shepherd Bushiri has rejected findings by South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU), calling the claims baseless and irrational

He insists his application was lawfully submitted through the South African Embassy in Malawi after investing more than R90 million in the country

Bushiri also criticised the timing of the investigation and alleged mistreatment of an immigration officer linked to the case, describing the probe as a “witch-hunt”

Shepherd Bushiri rejected findings by the SIU that his permanent residency in SA was received illegally. Image: @AmukelaniMoyani/X

SOUTH AFRICA - Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has strongly rejected findings by South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that his permanent residency was irregularly approved by a member of his own church.

The SIU reportedly found that Bushiri’s residency permit was facilitated by an immigration official linked to his church, a claim the controversial religious leader has described as “irrational” and baseless.

In a statement posted on his X account, Bushiri insisted that he did not apply for immigration status within South Africa, nor did he rely on any church member to secure approval.

“I applied through the South African Embassy in Malawi. My documents were submitted in Malawi, long before we came to South Africa permanently, and not through any church member in South Africa,” he said.

Bushiri says his application was lawful

Bushiri maintains that his application was processed lawfully through official diplomatic channels. According to him, South African immigration law allows individuals who make substantial financial investments, exceeding R10 million, to qualify for residency.

“By the time I applied, I had already invested more than R90 million in South Africa. This was not a favour. It was not an exception. It was the law,” he stated.

He further claimed that once the permits were approved, he and his wife were formally contacted by the South African Embassy in Malawi and instructed to collect the documents. He denied chasing officials or soliciting assistance, saying they followed the prescribed legal process.

Immigration officer implicated

Bushiri further spoke on the immigration officer who was allegedly implicated in the approval of the permits. He said the official, described as a member of his church, was arrested and accused of unlawfully issuing the residency documents because of his association with the couple.

According to Bushiri, the officer was dismissed from his job and “brutally treated,” allegations that have not been independently verified. He further claimed that a statement alleging the official had admitted to issuing the permits illegally was released only after his death.

“They spoke for him only once they were sure he could no longer speak for himself. They know the dead cannot defend the truth,” Bushiri wrote.

Bushiri lambasts the investigation

Bushiri also questioned the timing of the investigation, noting that he and his wife were charged with immigration-related offences six years ago.

“If this investigation is only emerging now, why were we arrested then?” he asked.

Framing the situation as persecution, Bushiri described the developments as a “witch-hunt” rather than due process, arguing that the matter has already “claimed an innocent life.

SIU revealed Bushiri's fraudulent visa and permit

Bushiri was responding to a related article which addressed the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) probe into the Department of Home Affairs, which uncovered widespread corruption in the immigration system. The report alleges that officials colluded with external figures to issue fraudulent visas and residence permits. Among those implicated are Shepherd Bushiri and Televangelist Timothy Omotoso, with the SIU claiming Bushiri’s permanent residency was secured using falsified documentation and the support of a Home Affairs official linked to his church.

The SIU says its probe into the Department of Home Affairs has uncovered widespread corruption in the immigration system. Images: @RSASIU/X and ER Lombard/ Getty Images

