Over 20,000 Ugandans living illegally in South Africa are slowing visa-free talks for ordinary passports

Many enter via land routes through neighbouring countries, making it hard for authorities to track them

Diplomatic and official passport holders already enjoy visa-free travel, but ordinary passport holders must wait

More than 20,000 Ugandans are living in South Africa illegally. Images: Luis Tato /Getty Images and Marco Longari/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UGANDA — More than 20,000 Ugandans staying illegally in South Africa are complicating negotiations for visa-free travel for ordinary passport holders. This is according to Uganda’s Directorate of Immigration.

Reports from the Daily Monitor say that a spokesperson for Uganda's Directorate of Immigration, Simon Mundeyi, explained that many enter through land borders with Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, making it hard for authorities to track movements and push the deal forward.

“The main issue is the large number of Ugandans there illegally—over 20,000,” he said.

Ugandans with diplomatic and official passports already travel to South Africa and to countries like the UAE and Cyprus without visas.

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What is the way forward?

Permanent Secretary Vincent Bagire confirmed talks are ongoing but noted the Ministry of Internal Affairs must first track citizens abroad before a final agreement can be signed.

In the region, Ugandans can travel to Kenya and Rwanda using their national ID cards under a tripartite East African Community arrangement, although work permits are still needed for employment.

The news has sparked debate online, with Ugandans sharing mixed reactions about the delays and what this means about South Africa's law enforcement and border systems.

Social media reaction

@TheGlobalPuls wrote:

"This points to deeper issues at home that need honest reflection. People move like this when they feel opportunities are limited or out of reach. Irregular routes come with consequences beyond the individuals involved. They affect national credibility and end up hurting many others, especially when opportunities like visa-free access are put at risk."

@MizaMangal67977 argued:

"South Africa should not have visa-free deals with any country with illegal foreigners here in SA."

@Shokosugi164332 said:

"South Africa should change the visa process; all foreigners who want to visit South Africa should apply visa through the embassy in their country."

@zimulaismael26 stated:

"Why do we need visas to go to our fellow African countries? Just finalise the deal and give them a legal status."

@nolflinx commented:

"20,000 is not a big number, to be honest."

'Illegal immigrants must go', said Zille

In related news, the Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille said illegal immigrants must face the full might of the law. Zille was being interviewed about her plans for Johannesburg when she uttered those sentiments. She further said that the DA is going to take a hard-line stance on illegal immigration and added that some illegal immigrants are part of an international syndicate that commits crimes.

The Ugandans who have entered SA illegally have halted the process for a visa-free arrangement. Images: @BMA_SA/X and Marco Longari/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Illegal immigrants pay money to enter SA

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Border Management Authority (BMA) said that illegal immigrants who enter the country through the Beitbridge Border in Limpopo pay a certain fee to enter the country illegally. Commissioner, Dr Mike Masiapato, spoke after the BMA arrested over 3,400 people trying to cross the border in December 2025. BMA has also arrested the facilitator, also known as Goma Gomas, who charged R400 to facilitate a crossing at the Limpopo River.

Source: Briefly News