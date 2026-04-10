The dispute between Newzroom Afrika and the EFF has sparked wider debate about media freedom and editorial independence in South Africa

The broadcaster denies allegations of unfair coverage, saying it made multiple attempts to secure the EFF’s participation but received limited cooperation

Briefly News spoke to media practitioner Thabang Mashiyane, who warns that increasing political pressure on media platforms risks undermining independent journalism and democratic discourse

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The dispute between Newzroom Afrika and the EFF has sparked wider debate about media freedom. Images: The Media Online and Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – A growing dispute between Newzroom Afrika and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is raising fresh concerns and debates about media freedom and editorial independence in South Africa.

While the immediate trigger was a disagreement over whether Gauteng MEC for Finance Nkululeko Dzunga was given a right of reply, some media observers say the broader implications go far beyond a public spat over a single interview.

Broadcaster rejects claims of unfair coverage

Newzroom Afrika issued a statement today, 10 April 2026, strongly rejecting claims by the EFF that it failed to fairly engage the party during its coverage. The media house clarified that its editorial team made multiple attempts to secure participation from the EFF on the day that Nkululeko Dzunga was announced as the Gauteng MEC for Finance. According to the statement, initial efforts to engage the party were ignored.

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Newzroom Afrika further explained that attempts were later made to accommodate the EFF by offering a later interview slot, after the producer was informed that Dzunga had been booked for a different time on the channel. However, the broadcaster said it was later notified that the EFF had cancelled at the last minute.

EFF leaders criticise Newzroom Afrika

The dispute follows remarks made by EFF leader Julius Malema, who strongly criticised Newzroom Afrika during a press briefing on 9 April 2026. Malema accused the broadcaster of failing to fairly engage the party, saying the channel has a “big problem” in that it does not consistently invite the EFF to respond or provide a right of reply.

Media Practitioner weighs in on the situation

However, media practitioner Thabang Mashiyane argues that the standoff reflects a deeper and more concerning trend, increasing political pressure on independent media.

Mashiyane spoke to Briefly News and said, while it is legitimate for political parties to scrutinise media coverage, such criticism must not cross the line into intimidation or attempts to influence editorial decisions.

Pointing to what he described as a broader climate of hostility towards independent and alternative media voices, Mashiyane noted,

“This pattern is not limited to traditional media platforms.”

He also referenced a recent incident involving the SMWX podcast, where Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh was involved in a spat with EFF Secretary General Sinawo Thambo over the EFF’s boycott of the platform.

“The recent incident further illustrates a growing trend of hostility towards independent voices and digital media spaces,” he said.

For Mashiyane, the key issue is the protection of editorial independence across all platforms.

“Editorial independence is a cornerstone of credible journalism and any attempt by political actors to “force themselves into editorial spaces or dictate terms” risks undermining democratic discourse," he concluded.

A media practitioner warned that increasing political pressure on media platforms risks undermining independent journalism and democratic discourse. Image: Paul Bradbury/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Sinawo Thambo hit back at Newzroom Afrika after the broadcaster defended itself against the allegations. Thambo said that Newzroom Afrika only interviewed him on the day Dzunga was sworn in. He also stated that the channel allegedly continued to criticise Dzunga’s appointment without offering a right of reply. He added that the broadcaster maintained it has the right to invite and consult independent analysts.

Source: Briefly News