The pre-trial hearing for alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi was postponed to 3 August 2026 to allow for further legal consultations

The state handed over CCTV footage it claims shows Mogotsi firing shots at his own vehicle before reporting a false assassination attempt in Vosloorus

Mogotsi's lawyer confirmed they will appeal the bail denial at the High Court, citing difficulty consulting with their client while he remains in custody

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Allegd Political Fixer Brown Mogotsi in court. Images: @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG — The pre-trial proceedings against alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi have been postponed to 3 August 2026, after his legal team requested additional time to review new evidence handed over by the state.

Mogotsi faces criminal charges linked to allegations that he staged his own assassination attempt in Vosloorus in November 2025. The state presented a digital copy of CCTV footage to the defence on the morning of the hearing. His legal team, led by advocate Makau William Sekgatja, indicated they had only just received the footage and required time to study it before proceedings could continue.

Bail appeal heading to High Court

Sekgatja confirmed that the defence intends to challenge the court's refusal to grant Mogotsi bail at the High Court. This will be their second appeal against a bail denial, after an earlier application was also turned down.

The lawyer noted that consulting with his client remains a significant obstacle, as electronic devices are not permitted inside the correctional facility where Mogotsi is being held. This restriction, Sekgatja argued, complicates the defence's ability to review digital evidence with their client present.

State lays out case against Mogotsi

State prosecutor Advocate Thami Mpekana told the court that Mogotsi's conduct following the incident raised serious concerns about his cooperation with investigators. According to Mpekana, Mogotsi only provided a statement to police ten days after the alleged incident and omitted key personal details from that statement.

Mpekana further told the court that eyewitnesses observed Mogotsi's vehicle come to a stop before he allegedly fired shots at it himself. The prosecutor stated that Mogotsi's vehicle was the only one in the vicinity at the time, and that CCTV footage reviewed by investigators showed no other vehicle following him in the area.

See interview with Mogotsi's lawyer here:

Brown Mogotsi accused of intimidation

In related news, the State alleged that Brown Mogotsi and his wife had attempted to intimidate Thandiwe Senokwane into changing her statement. Senokwane is the State witness who submitted an affidavit confirming that Mogotsi did not live at the address he claimed he did.The court was led through the Investigating Officer’s (IO) affidavit, which detailed how Senokwane was approached by Mogotsi’s wife and also received a telephone call from him. The IO recalled that on 8 June 2026, he received a call from Senokwane, who informed him that she had been visited by Dorothy Lekhoaba (Mogotsi’s wife).

Brown Mogotsi's lawyers and him at the Gauteng High Court. Image: @CrimeWatch/X

Source: Twitter

10 cases linked to Brown Mogotsi

Previously, Briefly News reported that the police in the North West Province have forwarded more than 10 case dockets linked to controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after the prosecuting body requested them.The cases involve allegations of kidnapping, murder, assault, reckless and negligent driving, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. Among the files is a murder case reported in 2011 in which a man died later the same day after being taken to a clinic.

Source: Briefly News