Newly appointed Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Phathisizwe Chiliza called for a ban on government branding at all Zulu cultural events

Chiliza argued that events like the Battle of Isandlwana commemoration should display only the Zulu kingdom's branding to protect King Misuzulu from political exploitation

The provincial government said it would consider Chiliza's proposal through consultation, but noted current branding aligns with existing policy

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Phatisizwe Chiliza called for an end to branding cultural events with government images. Image: KZNCOGTA

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL— The Zulu monarchy must decouple its heritage from state marketing, says the newly designated Traditional Prime Minister, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza. He demanded a total ban on state symbols at royal events to shield King Misuzulu kaZwelithini from political exploitation.

Chiliza insisted that historic gatherings, including the Battle of Isandlwana anniversary, feature only monarchical imagery. He maintained that public funding does not justify plastering political faces over royal occasions, as the king must remain strictly non-partisan.

Traditional Prime Minister shields Zulu crown

This stance threatens to strain relations between KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial government and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), where Chiliza acts as a legislative caucus leader. The dispute comes just before November's municipal elections, a period when politicians routinely visit the king to secure endorsements before releasing election manifestos.

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In response, provincial spokesperson Bongani Gina defended existing practices as compliant with official communication policies, but agreed to review Chiliza's proposal through formal discussions.

Chiliza also praised his predecessor, the late Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, for establishing a robust blueprint for the prime ministership. Furthermore, he backed King Misuzulu's recent stance in Zimbabwe, where the monarch defended South Africa's deportation of undocumented migrants. Chiliza agreed that repatriating illegal foreigners is a matter of national sovereignty rather than xenophobia, urging neighbouring states to respect official border procedures.

Zulu Royal House calls for privacy

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Zulu Royal Household's call for privacy following the circulation of a controversial video featuring King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo Myeni-Zulu. The royal family's spokesman emphasized the need to respect the couple's constitutional rights to privacy, framing the incident as a domestic issue rather than a public spectacle.

Source: Briefly News