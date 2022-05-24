Thembinkosi Lorch took a moment to thank fans for all their love and support, and he did it in traditional attire

Lorch rocked a swagger traditional Sotho Basotho blanket in a snap he posted when thanking his people

While the post was a sweet gesture some just could not look past the penalty that the star missed the other day

South African professional soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch took the time to thank his fans for their support while rocking a dapper in a traditional Sotho Basotho blanket.

Lorch has gained many fans by being a superstar forward for Orlando Pirates and the South African national team, Bafana Bafana.

Taking to Twitter Lorch shared a proudly Sotho snap of himself wearing a traditional Basotho blanket and used the snap to show some love to his people.

“Thank you for the love ”

Lorch supporters take a moment to appreciate the sweet post

While many Mzansi women were swooning over the soccer star, as always, others found the post a nice touch. People really love how proud Lorch is of his culture, however, it was not enough to deter them from the penalty he missed recently, shame. Diehard fans defended their guy though!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Tshepo_jn said:

“Uyinja thanks for giving us a great final to watch ”

@SirMariri_ZA said:

“The game should have been won on normal time they should stop blaming you, in fact you should have not scored the equaliser. At least you could have not missed a penalty.”

@Malabulabu945 said:

@KhanyisileNdza3 said:

