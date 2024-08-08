An Indian wrestler is set to deported from France after breaking one of the rules that involves the Olympic Village

The 19-year-old wrestler lost woefully in the first round of her weight category to a Turkish opponent

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) released an offiical statement concerning the issues surrounding the wrestler

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal failed to qualify from the first round of the Women's 53kg category at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 19-year-old wrestler lost 10-0 to Zeynep Yetgil, a Turkish opponent, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Her exit from the games was not complete; she was involved in another issue that led to her deportation from France.

Antim Panghal compete during the Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Finals match on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on Wednesday August 7, 2024. Photo: Sarah Stier.

Indian wrestler deported from Paris

According to The Sporting News, Panghal is set to be deported from France after breaching the rules governing the Olympic Village in Paris.

The Olympic Village only allows the athletes participating in the events and their trainers and coaches.

A family member can only be allowed into the premises after a thorough check from officials at the village.

Panghal decided to send her sister to fetch her belongings after the Olympic exit, but the officials caught her on her way out.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) shared an official statement to confirm Panghal's news of deportation from Paris, France.

"The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Antim Panghal and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA's notice by the French authorities."

There were also reports that Panghal's coaches, Bhagat and Vikas, allegedly refused to pay a cab driver, which led to Police involvement.

The coaches denied the claims from the reports, but the IOA is unhappy over the whole issue involving the wrestler and her team.

