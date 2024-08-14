What is an eagle in golf and how is it scored? A simple guide

The golf scoring system revolves around the number of strokes or swings taken in a par for each hole. The most common formats are par-3, par-4, and par-5. An eagle is a crucial score whose origin dates back to the early 20th century. So, what is an eagle in golf, and how is it scored?

Scoring an eagle is a rare and challenging thing. It requires confidence, concentration, and experience. Despite the difficulty, some professional players have scored dozens in their careers. Discover the meaning of eagle in golf and how to achieve it.

What is an eagle in golf terms?

Numerous sources, such as NBC Olympics and Dario AS, have explained the meaning and origin of golf terms. An eagle is a score of two under par for a given hole. It is better than a birdie, which occurs when a player takes one swing less than the par of a hole.

For example, in a par-5 format, players have a maximum of five shots to get the ball in the hole, but they bag an eagle when they succeed in three shots.

What is a double eagle in golf?

It refers to a score of three under par on a hole (also known as an albatross). To achieve it on a par-5 format, a player must get the ball in the hole in two shots. An albatross on par-5 is much more possible than on par-4, where the ball must go in with only one shot.

Why do they call it eagle in golf?

The term eagle in golf reportedly originated in the United States in the early 1900s. It came after the word 'birdie', from the old American slang 'bird', meaning 'wonderful' or 'great'. An eagle is better than a birdie and it is also a big bird.

Is a hole-in-one an eagle?

An eagle score is a hole-in-one on par-3 since it results in a two-under-par. Most scores take two or more shots, depending on the format.

A hole-in-one is usually called an ace because the player takes only one shot to get the ball in the hole in any format. Scoring a hole-in-one on par-4 and par-5 is tricky because of the long distance between the ball and the hole.

What score is an eagle on a par-5?

According to Stableford's point system, a two-under-par score on par-5 is worth four points. The system awards points on each hole depending on a player's score. Social Golf Australia breaks down the points system.

Golf score Point(s) Double Bogey 0 Bogey 1 Par 2 Birdie 3 Eagle 4 Albatross (double eagle) 5

Tips on how to score eagles

Bagging a two-under-par score in any format can significantly impact your game by earning crucial points and increasing your ranking. To achieve it, you need to follow some of the tips below, as explained by Stackerinc.

1. Choosing the right club

Each golf club has a unique role that makes your game more enjoyable and effective. Selecting the appropriate one is crucial, whether for a long distance, changing the ball's direction, or swing speed.

2. Perfecting your swing

Swing speed determines the effectiveness of a shot and how far the ball goes. Regular training and seeking guidance from professionals will help you perfect it and stand a chance to score a two under par.

3. Reading the course and planning shots

Most successful professionals understand course layouts before planning a shot. This is vital for increasing your chances of achieving two-under par.

Who has the most two under pars in golf?

Justin Thomas has the most two under pars on the PGA Tour. The American has scored 127 as of 2024. Others are Hideki Matsuyama (117), Gary Woodland (115), and Dustin Johnson (115).

As reported by Sporting News, the 2024 Paris Olympics also saw a couple of two-under-par scores from Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Victor Perez of France. America's Scottie Scheffler won the gold medal with six birdies without an eagle.

Famous two under pars in golf

The sport has witnessed memorable moments from players who defied the odds by scoring historic two-under pars. Here are three of the most cherished occasions.

1. Gene Sarazen’s double eagle - 1935 Masters

Sarazen won the 1935 Masters thanks to his perfect 4-wood shot from the 235-yard par-5 15th hole at Augusta National, which entered the hole. The shot, dubbed "the shot heard," helped the legendary American athlete clinch the title and enter history books.

2. Jack Nicklaus' eagle - 1986 Masters

Jack Nicklaus, nicknamed "the Golden Bear", delivered a staggering two-under-par scores during the final round of the 1986 Masters. The American hit a 4-iron approach shot that landed 12 feet from the hole in the par-5 15th hole at Augusta National.

Nicklaus confidently sank the putt to seal his points and completed a comeback to clinch his sixth Green Jacket at 46.

3. Rory McIlroy’s Eagle - 2011 US Open

Rory McIlroy delivered one of the finest two-under-par scores in golf. His performance came on the par-5 8th hole during the second round of the 2011 US Open. McIlroy won the tournament by eight strokes.

Frequently asked questions

Scoring a two under par is every player's dream. Many professionals, including the legendary Tiger Woods, have struggled to achieve it in their careers. Here are some frequently asked questions about the score.

What is an eagle in golf terms? It is a score of two under par. On a par-4 hole, it is achieved with two strokes, while on a par-5, it requires three strokes.

It is a score of two under par. On a par-4 hole, it is achieved with two strokes, while on a par-5, it requires three strokes. How rare is an eagle in golf? It is a rare fete in golf and a more impressive achievement. However, only a few professionals have over 100 two-under-pars in their careers.

It is a rare fete in golf and a more impressive achievement. However, only a few professionals have over 100 two-under-pars in their careers. What are the 7 golf scoring terms? Standard terms used are condor, albatross, eagle, birdie, par, bogey, double bogey, and triple bogey.

Standard terms used are condor, albatross, eagle, birdie, par, bogey, double bogey, and triple bogey. What is a birdie and bogey in golf? A birdie score is 1-under par on a hole, while a bogey is 1-over par on a hole. A birdie is worth three points, while a bogey is a point.

A birdie score is 1-under par on a hole, while a bogey is 1-over par on a hole. A birdie is worth three points, while a bogey is a point. What is an albatross in golf? It is a score of three-under-par on a single hole. An albatross is also called a double eagle.

It is a score of three-under-par on a single hole. An albatross is also called a double eagle. What is the difference between an eagle and a hole-in-one? A hole-in-one occurs when a player sends the ball into the hole with the tee shot (first shot). A hole-in-one on par 3 is also an eagle because it is a 2-under par. However, most eagle scores come after two or more shots rather than one shot.

What is an eagle in golf? It is a score where a player sends the ball into the hole with two strokes under par. It is a difficult achievement, but some professional players like Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama have managed over 100 two under pars. Understanding the sport's terms not only enhances your appreciation of the game but also improves your performance on the course.

