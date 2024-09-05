Reason Tatjana Smith Decides to Retire After Winning Two Medals at Paris 2024

Tatjana Smith has narrated the reason behind her decision to call time off her professional career in swimming after successful outing in Paris

The South African swimmer won two medals at two different event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France

The 27-year-old decision to retire from swimming came as a surprise to several fans due to her age and what she could still achieve

South African swimmer Tatjana Smith has explained why she decided to retire after winning two medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

Smith won gold in the Women's 100m breaststroke and a silver medal in the 200m event, ending the competition as Team South Africa athlete with the most accolades in Paris.

The swimmer announced her retirement from the sport after her victorious outing at the Games, a move that surprised many.

Tatjana Smith poses after winning the Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in Nanterre, France. Photo: Ian MacNicol.

Tatjana Smith: Why I retired after Paris 2024

In an interview with SportsBoom, Smith explained why she decided to call time off swimming despite being South Africa's most decorated Olympian.

The 27-year-old confirmed that financial issues led to her early retirement as she was earlier reliant on her parents for funds.

"The pressure was coming (to retire) from the financial side. I was fortunate to make swimming my career when I returned from Tokyo. Before that, I was still very much reliant on my parents; I wasn't getting the funding I needed to live by myself," Smith told SportsBoom.

Smith admitted that she had made the decision to retire in Paris, as she hadn't had it in her plans before the games started.

"I decided to retire within Paris. The decision is never easy. I put 22 years into swimming," she added.

"I was fortunate enough to end up winning a gold medal. Going to Paris was never the plan; I was going to carry on swimming. It was between my 100 and 200 that I just felt really convicted in my heart."

