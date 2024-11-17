Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in an 8-round spectacle.

Criticism arose over Tyson's age and racially charged pre-fight antics from Paul.

Streaming issues on Netflix and unique rule changes added to the backlash.

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024, was one for the ages. Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, claimed victory over the 58-year-old Tyson after dominating the scorecards. While the fight marked Tyson's first professional match in nearly two decades, critics and fans debated the ethics of such an uneven pairing.

Paul’s pre-fight antics, including a racially charged gesture that drew widespread condemnation, further intensified scrutiny. Tyson responded physically, igniting a storm of discussion around respect and boundaries in sports.

Mike Tyson’s Comeback Marred by Unfair Rules and Pre-Fight Tensions

Tyson, making his return to professional boxing at 58, struggled to compete under modified rules, including shortened rounds and heavier gloves.

This wasn't Tyson's only battle; Paul’s racially insensitive pre-fight behaviour led to a physical altercation during a press conference. Tyson called it a "fight for respect," but fans and analysts critiqued Paul’s tactics as disrespectful.

Technical and Ethical Controversy

Netflix, hosting the event, faced severe backlash due to widespread technical failures during the livestream. Some fans couldn’t even access the fight, prompting the streaming giant to issue apologies. Compounding the issues were rule changes tailored for the fight, which prompted some states, like New York, to prohibit betting on the event due to its "exhibition-style" setup.

The highlights of the fight

Fan Reactions to the Controversial Fight

Jacob @Jkul23 was flabbergasted: Jake Paul should be embarrassed....Mike Tyson looked like a 98-year-old man trying to not get robbed on the street. No mobility at all...super slow reactions...this fight should've never happened.

Canucklehead @CanucksPTSD thinks Tyson held something back: The more I look at the reactions to this so-called fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson the more i see a Tyson who held something back.

CASSIUS @CassiusLife_ was both amusing and insightful: The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight was perfect for Netflix because, like many streaming movies, it was all flair but lacking in five-star quality.

Legacy or circus?

While some heralded the event as a record-breaking spectacle, others dismissed it as a money grab. Critics highlighted Tyson's inability to keep up with Paul's youthful stamina and pointed out that such fights undermine boxing's integrity. For fans, the question remains: does the match represent entertainment or exploitation? In the face-off before the match, Briefly News broke the story of how Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul.

