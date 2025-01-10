Who is on the NBA logo? Meet the legend behind the silhouette

For over five decades, the NBA logo has been one of the most recognisable symbols in sports. The sleek silhouette of a basketball player in mid-dribble is legendary, appearing on jerseys, courts, and goods all over the world. Despite its popularity, many fans are still curious: who is on the NBA logo?

LA Lakers Jerry West (44) in action vs St. Louis Hawks Lenny Wilkens (14) during NBA playoffs in 1966. The NBA logo on Fifth Avenue in New York. Photos: Rich Clarkson, Jeenah Moon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The answer lies in the image of a basketball great whose career and record have left a lasting imprint on the game. However, the narrative of who appears on the NBA logo and the ongoing discussions surrounding it reflect something as complicated as the league itself.

Who is on the NBA logo?

Although the NBA logo was designed to depict an anonymous player, the silhouette is based on an image of Jerry West, a Hall of Fame member and former Los Angeles Lakers player. Jerry West is an NBA champion (both as a player and manager), an Olympic gold medalist and one of the best NBA players in the league's history.

The logo, which has West's silhouette, also has red and blue background hues resembling the American flag. It is one of the most identifiable pictures in sports.

The origin of the NBA logo

Alan Siegel, a brand consultant entrusted with developing the NBA's new insignia, produced the logo in 1969. Basketball was gaining popularity at the time. Under J. Walter Kennedy, the NBA commissioner at the time, the league required a distinct identity to compete with the other major American sporting leagues.

This was not Siegel's first logo. His firm designed logos for prominent corporations such as AARP, Xfinity, Arby's, Bank of America, and Dell.

Siegel had previously seen Jerry Dior develop the MLB logo and approached the NBA assignment with the same mindset. While looking through images, he came upon a portrait of Jerry West, a standout guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, comfortably dribbling the ball.

This artwork served as the idea for the logo. The Undefeated, as reported by Andscape, interviewed Siegel to explore the history of the logo's creation:

I was attracted to it because it was nice and vertical, and it had him leaning and dribbling .

The NBA adopted the emblem, which soon became linked with the league's identity. According to NBC Los Angeles, Siegel stated that he was paid $14,000 for the logo.

President and CEO of Siegelvision, Alan Siegel, is photographed for the Los Angeles Times on June 17, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Dania Maxwell (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jerry West: The man behind the silhouette

Alan Siegel did not make a big issue about the image when he delivered it. He did not state it was West. He claimed it was based on an image he found. Somehow, they traced it back to that.

The NBA has never officially confirmed that the emblem is modelled on Jerry West, but it is well known. The designer has also never spoken with him about it. Andscape reports that Siegel states:

I met him in a restaurant in Los Angeles and I was introduced to him as the guy who did the logo. He said, 'Who was the commissioner?' I said, 'Walter Kennedy.' He looked down and started eating and didn't speak to me.

West has remarked about the honour and the mixed emotions it elicits. West's biographer, Jonathan Coleman, notes that he never sought the logo.

President Donald Trump (R) gives the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jerry West during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House on September 05, 2019. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

West's humility is well-known, and his relationship with the logo can sometimes be a burden. He has publicly voiced dissatisfaction with being the NBA's insignia, claiming that he would prefer to see someone else take his position.

The push for a new NBA logo

Over the years, various arguments have been raised regarding modifying the NBA logo. Some argue that the league's insignia should evolve to reflect its modern identity and recognise other players who have made significant contributions to the sport.

Kobe Bryant

After Kobe Bryant's tragic passing in 2020, there was a surge of interest in making Bryant the new NBA logo. Fans, players, and even celebrities, including Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's widow, rallied in support of the initiative.

Kyrie Irving's rendering of the logo with Bryant's silhouette (L). Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on January 27, 2008, in Los Angeles(R). Photos: @kyrieirving, Lisa Blumenfeld (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Michael Jordan

Another figure commonly brought up in the logo argument is Michael Jordan, widely recognised as the greatest basketball player of all time. CBS Sports reports that Jerry West has personally supported the idea, stating he is:

The best player I've ever seen.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Others have suggested Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's all-time top scorer (until LeBron James surpassed him in 2023) and a pioneer both on and off the court. Advocates claim that Abdul-Jabbar's induction would honour both athletic greatness and moral character.

Why has the logo not changed?

Despite these conversations, the NBA has expressed little desire to modify its logo. Fade Away World highlights that the reasons are both practical and symbolic:

The NBA aims to keep the logo timeless, representing the league and all its players rather than one individual.

Financial reasons play a key role. Changing the logo would require extensive rebranding, which would impact merchandise, marketing, and partnerships worldwide.

Honouring players like Kobe Bryant with a logo change could set a precedent, leading to demands for future changes and debates over deserving candidates.

Frequently asked questions

A Wilson brand NBA official game ball is pictured before the game between the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on April 01, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Nic Antaya

Source: Getty Images

As fans continue to enjoy the distinctive silhouette, they frequently raise questions about its origins and importance. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions.

Who is the real player on the NBA logo? The shadow or silhouette on the NBA logo is based on a photograph of Jerry West.

The shadow or silhouette on the NBA logo is based on a photograph of Jerry West. Is Kobe Bryant on the NBA logo? Kobe Bryant is not on the NBA logo.

Kobe Bryant is not on the NBA logo. How many NBA championships did Jerry West win? He won one NBA championship during his playing career. The Los Angeles Lakers claimed the title in 1972, defeating the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

In the end, the NBA logo is more than just a silhouette. It is a canvas for the game's history, a symbol of its present, and a reflection of its aspirations. And whether it features Jerry West, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or someone else entirely, it will always represent the greatness of the sport we love.

