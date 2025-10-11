Pretoria’s Thrashers Skatepark hosted the 2025 Street Lines Skate Tournament, bringing together top skateboarders from across South Africa

The tournament featured Men’s, Women’s, and a newly introduced Juniors division, showcasing the country’s best and rising talent

Fans witnessed record-breaking performances and intense competition across all divisions

Briefly News spoke exclusively to organiser Ryan van der Spuy about the event’s growth and its impact on South African skateboarding

Pretoria’s Thrashers Skatepark became the centre of African skateboarding this past weekend as the 2025 Street Lines Skate Tournament brought together over 80 of the continent’s top athletes.

Presented by LW Mag and Dragon Energy Drink in association with Converse Cons, Garmin, Monster Products, Dickies, and Insta360, the event delivered an action-packed showcase of skill, style, and competition.

Street Lines 2025: Boipelo Awuah and Marci Rodrigues Win South Africa Skateboarding Titles

Source: Original

Kimberley’s Boipelo Awuah continued her dominance in the Women’s division, claiming a record-breaking fifth consecutive victory. Johannesburg’s Thabiso Mashiyakgomo impressed with technical precision to secure second place, while Sofia Neubold, making her Street Lines debut, narrowly took third over Ashley Gindre.

Boipelo’s standout tricks included a Boardslide on the pyramid down rail, Noseslide on the floor box, and a Switch Backside Boardslide on the A-Frame rail, cementing her undefeated streak.

For the first time, Street Lines included a Juniors division, providing young skaters with a professional platform. Sereno Kunyani took first place, closely followed by Omphile Mashila in second and Ayanda Ndlovu in third. Organiser Ryan van der Spuy told Briefly News that ,

“The juniors were incredible. They showed that the future of skateboarding in South Africa is in very capable hands.”

Street Lines 2025: Boipelo Awuah and Marci Rodrigues Win South Africa Skateboarding Titles

Source: Original

Men’s division showcases Cape Town clean sweep

The Men’s finals were the most competitive to date, with 16 skaters pushing their limits for podium positions and a share of the R60 000 prize purse, along with Garmin Instinct 3 Smartwatches. Cape Town skaters swept the podium with Marci Rodrigues taking first, Ashton Banwell second, and Ethan Cairns third.

Rodrigues impressed judges with a flawless combination of Kickflip Backside Lipslide, Backside Flip over the pyramid, and Kickflip Frontside Bluntslide on the A-Frame rail. Banwell also won the Insta360 Best Trick contest with a Fakie Half Cab Nosegrind Bigspin Heelflip Out.

The tournament format involved two 45-second qualifying runs with the best score counting toward the leaderboard. Finals combined two 45-second runs with four Best Trick attempts, with judges scoring based on consistency, difficulty, style, and use-of-park.

Ryan van der Spuy highlighted the impact of Street Lines on South African skateboarding.

“Events like Street Lines give skaters a platform to compete at a high level and develop the skills needed to become national champions and Olympians. This year showed major growth in both junior and women’s participation.”

Full Results

Juniors

1st – Sereno Kunyani (188) | 2nd – Omphile Mashila (184) | 3rd – Ayanda Ndlovu (179)

Women

1st – Boipelo Awuah (330) | 2nd – Thabiso Mashiyakgomo (292) | 3rd – Sofia Neubold (269)

Men

1st – Marci Rodrigues (596) | 2nd – Ashton Banwell (578) | 3rd – Ethan Cairns (574)

Best Trick – Ashton Banwell – Fakie Half Cab Nosegrind Bigspin Heelflip Out

Street Lines 2025 has once again proven why it is South Africa’s premier skateboarding event. With juniors and women showing strong growth, the tournament sets the stage for an even more competitive and inclusive event next year, continuing to nurture South Africa’s skateboarding talent while inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Sports stories which had unusual moments

Briefly News previously reported that a Tanzanian league clash between City FC Abuja and JKU FC, played on 3 September 2025, took a dramatic turn in the 77th minute when play was halted by an unexpected swarm of bees.

At the referee’s instruction, players and officials dropped flat on the pitch, shielding themselves as the buzzing cloud swept across the field.

Briefly News had previously reported that a South African amateur football team wowed the crowd with exceptional showboating skills before scoring a goal.

During a township soccer tournament held in Pretoria, the team dazzled their opponents for two minutes with brilliant footballing tricks before finally finding the back of the net

Source: Briefly News