The former wife of Proteas cricket legend JP Duminy, Sue Duminy, shared pictures of her weekend getaway with her children and new partner on Instagram as the Duminys’ divorce nears its first anniversary.

‘Gorgeous’: Cricket Fans Stunned by JP Duminy’s Ex-Wife Sue Duminy’s Latest Snaps

The couple mutually announced their separation in February 2025, ending a 14-year marriage. They share two daughters, Isabella, born in 2015, and Alexa-Rose, born in 2018.

When the news broke, the split did not come as a major shock to some fans, who had already noticed that the pair appeared distant in the months leading up to the announcement. Sue was notably absent from JP Duminy’s charity event in November 2024, sparking online speculation about her whereabouts, with fans openly asking why she was not in attendance.

While the reasons behind their separation remain private, both have since moved forward in their personal lives. Duminy has focused on family, coaching and business ventures, while Sue appears to have healed and recently found love again.

JP Duminy and Sue Duminy's marriage and divorce timeline

Once considered a power couple in cricket and lifestyle circles, JP and Sue Duminy frequently shared glimpses of their family life, faith and travels on social media. However, by late 2023, speculation around marital strain had grown, and their legal separation was confirmed in February 2025.

In May, Sue shared posts that hinted at a new relationship, signalling that she had moved on from the separation. Around the same time, JP Duminy celebrated his birthday as a single man. On previous birthdays, Sue had posted public tributes to the former Proteas star, but this year she remained silent.

Since retiring from international cricket in 2019, Duminy has remained active in the game as a coach and commentator, with an increasing focus on mentorship and business development. Sue, a former model and lifestyle blogger, has largely kept a low profile since the divorce, sharing only a handful of images with her new partner while keeping most of her personal life private.

Cricket fans react to Sue Duminy’s Instagram post

In a post shared on Monday, 2 February 2026, Sue captioned her Instagram photos simply: “Weekend things.” The images show her with her children and new partner on what appears to be a relaxed weekend getaway.

Cricket fans were quick to react, praising her glow and visible happiness.

@elsabebl:

“If mommy is happy, everyone is happy, and if everyone is happy, mommy is happy, and those grapes were a winner, it looks to me.''

@cwendyanne:

“Love you guys, take care, darlings.''

@zukiswa:

“Gorgeous. I love this so much for you and the kids.''

@kumar.pk786:

“So beautiful family, enjoy the moments.''

@mel_klein2:

“Your body is TEA.''

@nitin_banotra:

“Gorgeous.''.

Duminy previously revealed that he met Sue at a cricket function in 2008, describing the moment as “love at first sight.” The couple married in 2011 after several years of dating. Throughout their marriage, both JP and Sue frequently spoke about the importance of faith and family, with Duminy often emphasising the need to have God at the centre of their relationship.

