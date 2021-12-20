Spectators will have to wait a little bit longer to return to stadiums after Covid-19 lockout is extended

South Africa renews its cricket rivalry against India in crucial series where millions of rand are at stake as well as points in the World Test Championship cycle

Fans were left frustrated and angry by the news, having last watched a Proteas match in the flesh back in March 2020

Local cricket fans starved of the stadium experience will have to wait a bit longer before they are allowed back into venues.

South Africa and India renew their rivalry on Boxing Day (26 December) in a test series as part of the visitors' tour of South Africa, but will do so in front of an empty SuperSport Park in Centurion. Furthermore, Wanderers Stadium management in Johannesburg announced on social media that tickets would not be made available for purchase until otherwise stated.

The government had recently sanctioned that a maximum of 2 000 of fans were allowed into stadiums in line with Covid-19 management protocols. However a surge in cases of infections as part of the predicted "fourth wave" has seen Cricket South Africa (CSA) put this decision on hold.

According to News24, CSA would await further government regulations regarding Covid-19 before reviewing their decision.

The series is a lucrative money-spinner for CSA from a broadcasting rights point of view, and will also open the Proteas' ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 account.

There was disappointment in response to the news.

@thekallisof2000 said:

"With there being masses of people crowding the rest of SA, surely a stadium filled with at least 50% capacity can’t hurt. Open it up to the vaccinated! @OfficialCSA"

Moreshka Lebona said:

"Ridiculous. I was at some event yesterday and it was packed to the rafters, body-touching-body kind of packed.We have zero leadership in this country."

Warren Kidgell said:

"And in the year 2052, after the 600th wave, the State of Disaster was lifted and things got back to some sort of normal."

Del Mangan:

"Level 1... absolute joke, rather go to the packed malls or night clubs, shebeens etc.Why not allow at least 2.500 people into the ground for some "atmosphere. No spectators, rather watch paint dry tbf."

