Jese Rodriguez has had an on and off relationship with stunning model Aurah Ruiz

The pair have sabotaged each other in the past but are somehow still together

More recently, explosive reports emerged that Ruiz ran over Rodriguez after a fight

Both parties have come out strongly to deny the reports, terming it as “fake news”

Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain winger Jese Rodriguez’s on and off girlfriend Aurah Ruiz has come out to strongly refute claims that she tried to run him over with a car.

Former PSG star Jese Rodriguez's girlfriend has denied claims she ran him over. Image: @Gabriel Jimenez

This is after footage emerged online of a man limping away from what seemed to be a car accident last weekend. To say Rodriguez and Ruiz have had a rocky relationship would be an understatement as the pair have publicly had explosive spats which have often made headlines.

Despite their seemingly toxic relationship, the couple somehow always find a way back to each other and more recently, they attended a concert in Gran Canaria, an island off the south coast of Spain.

As per The Sun, Ruiz denied reports suggesting she ran over her boyfriend with a car after the concert. Ruiz said according to The Sun:

"I’ve not run anyone over. It’s a lie and very serious. I’m not going to allow people to say I’ve run my partner over. I know a lot of things have happened between us that we’re not proud of but we love each other and I never wanted to run him over. I know I lose my head sometimes but this!!! How am I going to do something to the father of my child!! Are we all mad!!"

Rodriguez, who also played for Stoke City briefly, also took to his social media to confirm he was in good health, saying:

“Good training session today. Respect me and stop publishing fake news."

Spanish outfit Las Palmas, which is Rodriguez’s current club, also confirmed their winger was not involved in any accident and had participated in training as expected.

The toxic relationship of Rodriguez and Aurah Ruiz

As mentioned earlier, the couple has had a toxic relationship, with Rodriguez at one point taking Ruiz to court over harassment. Ruiz ended up being convicted, but the couple was back together by December 2020.

At the back end of last year, PSG terminated Rodriguez’s contract over an explosive scandal involving the winger allegedly cheating on his girl with her friend Rocio Amar.

In 2018, Aurah was a contestant on Spain's Big Brother but was booted off early after Rodriguez allegedly paid more than KSh 600,000 in text messages to have her eliminated.

