Liverpool remain the only unbeaten side so far this season in the Premier League

Despite their otherwise impressive form, they still trail Chelsea by a point on the standings

Man City and Brighton complete the top four podia after Man United dropped out

Norwich, Burnley and Newcastle are yet to taste victory in a woeful run of form that has them in relegation

Match week eight was marked with some interesting results in the Premier League as clubs resumed action after the international break.

Liverpool are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League as they push to reclaim the league title. Photo by John Powell.

Chelsea remain top on the standings with 19 points, cementing their place at the top after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brentford in the London derby.

Edouard Mendy was arguably the man of the moment during the encounter, producing stunning saves to help the Blues secure the three points.

Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to eight matches after whitewashing Watford 5-0 in Claudio Ranieri's debut as the Hornets' boss.

The win was enough to help Jurgen Klopp's retain their second place with 18 points and remain the only unbeaten side in the English topflight.

Man City are placed third on the log with 17 points having secured a 2-0 win over Burnley in their own fixture.

Man United were perhaps the biggest losers among the top six sides as they failed to return to winning ways during their trip to Leicester.

United, who have now won only two of their last seven matches suffered a 4-2 heavy defeats in the hands of the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

The result saw them drop to sixth on the standings with 14 points, one behind fourth-placed Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur who stunned Newcastle 3-2 on Sunday, October 17.

Everton's hopes of breaking into the top four were dented at Goodinson Park after they were silenced 1-0 by West Ham United.

Arsenal, who have enjoyed a fine run of results in recent weeks are placed 13th with 10 points but have a chance to climb to ninth should they earn a favourable result over Crystal Palace during their meeting on Monday, October 18, at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Burnley, Newcastle and Norwich City occupy the three relegation slots, with the three teams yet to taste victory so far this term.

