Chelsea vs Southampton round 16 EFL Cup meeting had to be decided via post-match penalties

The encounter staged at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation time

The Blues eventually emerged victors, with Reece James scoring the decisive spot-kick

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Chelsea have booked a place in the quarter-finals of this season's Carabao Cup.

Chelsea vs Southampton round 16 EFL Cup meeting had to be decided via post-match penalties. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: UGC

The Blues earned a ticket to the next round of the competition after seeing Southampton in post-match penalties at Stamford Bridge.

The London side headed into the Tuesday night, October 26, encounter in high spirits having secured a huge 7-0 win over Norwich City at the weekend in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel made a couple of changes to the side that sealed the famous win, with Ross Barkley among the players handed a chance to impress.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

However, the visitors proved a hard nut to crack as Chelsea had to rely on post-match penalties to book a place in the next round of the tournament.

The home side had the earliest chances to put the game to bed, with both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Saul Niguez going close during the early exchanges.

Tuchel's charges had to wait until the 43rd minute to finally take the lead through Kai Havertz who headed home from Hakim Ziyech's well-taken corner kick.

However, the lead was short-lived as the Saints levelled matters moments after the break courtesy of Che Adams.

With neither side scoring the winner during regulation time, the tie had to be decided via post-match penalties which ended 4-3 in favour of Chelsea.

Mason Mount was the only Chelsea player who missed his spot-kick, with Reece James stepping up to score the decisive one.

Tuchel's men now join rivals Arsenal who have also qualified for the last eight of the competition.

The Gunners sunk Leeds 2-0 to book their place in the next stage.

Chelsea maul Norwich

Earlier, Briefly News reported Chelsea have cemented their place on the summit of the Premier League standings after at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount was the star of the moment during the clash as he scored a sensational hat-trick to inspire his side to victory.

The Blues now have a one-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool after nine rounds of matches.

Source: Briefly.co.za