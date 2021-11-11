Paul Pogba is understood to be asking for more than R9,9 million (£480,000-per-week) in wages to sign new Man United deal

The 29-year-old, Pogba, will be earning higher than Cristiano Ronaldo and become Premier League's top earner if his request is granted

The Red Devils midfielder is currently on the sidelines due to a thigh injury and will be out for ten weeks

Paul Pogba has reportedly demanded a higher pay than Cristiano Ronaldo if he is to sign a new deal with Man United, The Sun. The Frenchman's contract is set to expire next summer and United could lose him for nothing with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in the midfielder.

Several discussions have been held with the 29-year-old to renew his deal with the Red Devils but an agreement has not been reached.

Paul Pogba is set to overtake Ronaldo as the highest-paid player when he signs the new Man United deal. Image: @Naomi Baker

The France international is understood to be earning around £290,000-a-week and is willing to sign a new deal.

What Paul Pogba wants

French news media outlet L'Equipe claims Pogba has made no secret of his desire to commit his immediate future with Man United. Pogba's demands clearly state that he wants to be Premier League's highest earner which is above Ronaldo's £480,000-per-week wages.

However, it is understood that United are beginning to get frustrated with the French midfielder's demands and could let him go for free during the summer window.

Pogba is currently out of action for the next ten weeks after pulling a thigh muscle in training for the national team. The Frenchman will return to action in the new year and will miss United's remaining Champions League group campaign as well as clashes with Chelsea and Arsenal.

