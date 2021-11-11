Chelsea Reach Agreement to Sign Fenerbahce Superstar in January

Chelsea are said to be looking to strengthen their defense with Antonio Rudiger staring at an uncertain future

The west Londoners appear to have trained their eyes on Attila Szalai ahead of the January transfer window

Reports suggest the EPL side have submitted an initial £20million ahead of a proposed deal for the Hungarian

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are also thought to be eyeing the services of the 23-year-old

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Chelsea have reportedly reached a deal to sign Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai.

Reports suggest Chelsea have submitted an initial £20million ahead of a proposed deal for the Hungarian. Image: Laszlo Szirtesi.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues are understood to be keen to reinforce their defensive options in the next summer transfer window.

Sevilla star Jules Kounde was top on the club's transfer wishlist and even came close to landing him this summer.

However, with the La Liga giants demanding in excess of £65million for the Frenchman, the west Londoners were compelled to set their sights elsewhere.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Metro UK reports Thomas Tuchel is determined to lay a foundation for the future amid uncertain surrounding Antonio Rudiger who has just months left on his current deal.

While Kounde is said to be firmly in Chelsea's plans, a significantly cheaper alternative in the shape of Szalai has emerged.

Reports in Turkey contend the European champions have already reached an initial £20million deal for the Fenabahce defender ahead of a proposed January move.

CNN Turkey claim negotiations over the transfer of Szalai have intensified in recent days, with the 23-year-old expected to pen a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Should the promising centre-back complete the transfer under the current terms, he would become the most expensive player in the history of Hungary.

Dominik Szoboszlai currently holds that record following his £17million transfer from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig.

Top Premier League club announces appointment of Liverpool legend as head coach

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Aston Villa football club of England have announced the appointment of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as the new manager, BBC Sport reports.

The 41-year-old won the Scottish Premiership title last season with Rangers which attracted Villa to his capabilities and then they made a move.

Amid speculation over his future, Gerrard was sighted in London on Wednesday, as he has now taken the plum job, despite that Frank Lampard was reportedly interested as well.

Source: Briefly.co.za