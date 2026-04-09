FIFA has released the list of referees for the forthcoming 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico

Loads of match officials from Africa were included on the list by FIFA with two South African referees also being called up

The World football governing body also made a major decision by snubbing one of the referees that official at the 2025 AFCON

South African match officials Abongile Tom and Zakhele Siwela have secured spots on the official refereeing roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

For Tom, this selection represents his maiden appearance at the global showpiece, while the vastly experienced Siwela is set to feature at his third successive World Cup, having previously served as an assistant referee in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

At 34, Tom is regarded as one of the leading referees in the Premier Soccer League and has been part of FIFA’s elite panel since 2020. His résumé includes officiating assignments at both the 2023 and 2025 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, where he notably handled a quarterfinal clash.

Who will accompany Tom?

Tom now joins an elite group of South African officials who have taken charge at the World Cup, including Ian McLeod (1998), Jerome Damon (2010), and Victor Gomes (2022).

He is one of seven referees selected from Africa for the tournament, alongside Jayeed Jalal, Omar Abdul, Atcho Pierre, Mustapha Ghorbal, Amin Mohamed, and Beida Ivan.

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Siwela is part of a 10-man group of assistant referees from Africa named for the competition. The list includes Mostafa Akarkad, Mahmoud Abdouelregal, Ahmed Hossam, Amos Abeigne, Boris Ditsoga, Mokrane Gourari, Abbes Akram, Elvis Noupue, and Jerson Santos.

In the VAR category, Africa will be represented by Ashour Mahmoud and Hamza El Fariq

AFCON 2025 final referee snub by FIFA

Several African referees were called up by FIFA for the forthcoming global football tournament. However, there was no inclusion for Jean-Jacques Ndala, who officiated the contentious 2025 AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal.

The Congolese referee has been under serious criticism since his poor officiating during the AFCON 2025 final, in which he awarded a late penalty to Morocco a few moments after ruling out a legitimate goal for Senegal.

The Teranga Lions went on to win the match courtesy of a superb goal from Pape Gueye in the extra time, but the CAF Appeals Board went on to strip them of the title after the Atlas Lions appealed.

The African football governing body's appeal board ruled that Senegal had abandoned the match after Ndala awarded Morocco a last-minute penalty, so they awarded a 3-0 win for the Atlas Lions.

Senegal has since taken the matter to the supreme sport court, CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sports), with CAF president Patrice Motsepe confirming what the body would do after the CAS's verdict.

The controversy surrounding the CAF ruling about the AFCON 2025 final might have led to Ndala being snubbed by FIFA for the World Cup.

Source: Briefly News