Siya Kolisi headlines a group of Springboks whose earnings are boosted by consistent Test selection and structured match fees under the national agreement

Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and David Miller form part of the Proteas’ top bracket, combining central contracts with additional cricket-related income

Bafana Bafana players, including regular squad members, are compensated through a performance-based system where earnings depend on match results

South African senior national teams are dominated by the Springboks, Proteas and Bafana Bafana. This is primarily because the three most followed sporting disciplines in the country are rugby, cricket and football, though not in any particular order.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi alongside the Bafana Bafana players. Image:@siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

The Springboks have enjoyed remarkable success on the field and remain the darlings of many South African sports lovers. Their outstanding performances on the pitch have translated into substantial off-field earnings for many of the players. The Proteas come close in that regard, with Bafana Bafana slightly lower in the pecking order.

Springboks earnings and Test match payments

The Springboks are currently at the top of the world rugby rankings and retained the Rugby Championship title in 2025, which contributes to them being the highest-paid of the three senior national teams. The Player of National Interest (PONI) agreement outlines Springbok Test match earnings and payouts. Reports indicate that each player selected in the matchday 23 earns approximately R120 000 per Test match.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Damien de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu were among the highest-paid Springboks last year.

Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada is one of the top-earning cricket stars in South Africa. Image: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Proteas salaries and top earners in cricket

According to figures released by Cricbites, Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma is among the top earners. David Miller, who recently trended after a viral video with an influencer, is also among the highest-paid players. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has accumulated significant wealth over his career, is another key earner. T20 captain Aiden Markram completes the group of leading names.

All four reportedly earn around $350 000 per year from Cricket South Africa, which is approximately R5.7 million in base salary, excluding match fees, franchise income and endorsement deals. For their purple patch in the T20 World Cup, the Proteas amassed R3.5 million, earning R500 000 per match. They made a statement in the group stages with wins over Canada, Afghanistan, New Zealand and the UAE

The payment structure for Bafana Bafana differs significantly, as players are compensated based on match results. Each player receives a R60 000 bonus for a win and R30 000 for a draw.

Following a 1-1 draw with Panama in Durban, Bafana Bafana players each received a R30 000 bonus. However, after a 2-1 defeat in Cape Town, no match-day bonuses were awarded. It remains unclear whether players receive fixed national team salaries or are paid solely per appearance and performance.

How Jacques Kallis built his fortune

Briefly News previously reported that former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis is regarded as one of the richest sports stars to emerge from South Africa.

His iconic career began with his debut in 1995, and he soon became a central figure in South Africa’s golden generation of the 2000s.

Source: Briefly News