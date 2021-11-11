Steven Gerrard will be in the dugout at the Villa Park following his appointment as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa

The former Liverpool captain arrived London on Wednesday amid rumours, and now he has been officially unveiled

Gerrard who joined Scottish club Rangers in 2018 won the league with the Glasgow giants last season

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Aston Villa football club of England have announced the appointment of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as the new manager, BBC Sport reports.

The 41-year-old won the Scottish Premiership title last season with Rangers which attracted Villa to his capabilities and then they made a move.

Amid speculation over his future, Gerrard was sighted in London on Wednesday, as he has now taken the plum job, despite that Frank Lampard was reportedly interested as well.

Steven Gerrard becomes Aston Villa manager. Image: Neville Williams

Source: UGC

Gerrard, who had a sparkling career with Liverpool and the English national team, joined Scottish side rangers in 2018. He earlier worked as an academy coach at Liverpool.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Confirming the appointment, Gerrard said via the club website:

“Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club.

“Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters

Xavi targets Sterling, 1 other top star as first signings after taking over as new Barcelona boss

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Xavi Hernandez has reportedly named Raheem Sterling and Jules Kounde as the first set of players he will sign when he takes over at Barcelona.

The 41-year-old has been tipped to become the Catalans next manager following the departure of former boss Ronald Koeman.

Barca decided to relieve the Dutchman of his duties at Camp Nou after their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, October 27.

The defeat left the Blaugrana on the ninth position with 15 points from 10 top flight appearances - six points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Source: Briefly.co.za