Nando’s grilled footballer Lionel Messi for letting his team down against Saudi Arabia

The Mzansi jokesters posted a post which said: “It’s getting Mess-I on the field. No foul play over here.”

The people of Mzanis felt the burn for poor Messi but could not help but crack it up

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Footballer Lionel Messi is trending on social media as a result of the unimaginable win Saudi Arabia managed over Argentina. Nando’s jumped on the bandwagon, firing shots at the forward.

Lionel Messi got roasted by Nando's for the catastrophic loss against Saudi. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Argentina was about to break Italy’s record of 37 consecutive wins when underdogs Saudi Arabia came and beat them 2-1.

Being the jokesters that they are, with flaming hot lines, Nando’s jumped on it, posting an advertisement on Twitter that said:

“It’s getting Mess-I on the field.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“No foul play over here.”

Nando’s really does not miss a thing!

The people of Mzansi laugh at the flames delivered to Messi

While Messi did lose the game for Argentina, the poor footballer was getting roasted from every angle. Mzansi peeps love it when Nando’s does their thing, and they delivered once again… unlike Messi.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@AfricaMantwa said:

“Shouldn't that be 'No fowl play over here.'?”

@AngelicaRefiloe said:

“Nando’s you stout ding”

@abuti_glen said:

“Tjo chomi the goat has made me the laughing stock of the chicken. Ke kopa half chicken”

@langalibhalele said:

“I couldn't have said it any better myself struuu!”

@C00lNerdz said:

Disappointed woman shows off what she ordered vs what she got, burnt wings meal gives Mzansi the chest pains

In related news, Briefly News reported that one woman who looked forward to sinking her teeth into her food order could not believe her eyes when she opened the takeaway box.

An unsatisfied Twitter user @IamAyo_Zuma took to the bluebird app to share a screenshot of a wings meal she had ordered from the Nando's app alongside a photo of the meal she received. The difference is as bright as day.

The meal she got appeared quite burnt and dry as opposed to what she was sold on the food ordering app.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News