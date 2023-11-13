Mamelodi Sundowns bagged serious money for their participation in the African Football League

Masandawana won the AFL after defeating Wydad in the second leg of the final over the weekend, and they added R73 million to their bank, making their combined earnings for the competition just over R181 million

Netizens were overjoyed that their team won and suggested that all the players represent Bafana Bafana

Mamelodi Sundowns walked away from the African Champions League with hundreds of millions. From the first stage of the competition to the final, which they won, Masandawana made a whopping R181,567,510 from the quarterfinals to the finals.

Sundowns win the AFL

Mamelodi Sundowns recently played against Wydad in the AFL finals. They lost 2-1 during the first leg but turned the tables around in the second leg at Loftus Versfeld, where they won with an aggregate score of 3-2. They walked away with over R73 million after the finals.

How much money Sundowns made in AFL

According to SportsBrief, Mamelodi Sundowns made much more money from the competition when the total sum of prize money during each knockout stage was put together. They secured R18.7 million when they progressed to the semi-final.

After defeating Petro De Luanda to advance to the semi-finals, Sundowns took home almost R32 million. This past weekend, on 12 November, they made history when they won the AFL Cup. @Masandawana posted on X to celebrate their monumental victory. View the tweet here.

Fans celebrate AFL victory

Fans flocked to the comment section to sing their team’s praises.

Karyna said:

“I’m proud of this team. Thank you, Bafana Ba Style.”

Sive asked:

“Can we take everyone there to play Bafana Bafana?”

BG Nhlapo was moved.

“This particular team is amazing.”

Simphiwe Zwane wroze:

“Please represent us in all Bafana Bafana games going forward.”

Legendary Brackadash remarked:

“We no longer argue with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans. We will just be wasting time nje. Mamelodi Sundowns is the best club in South Africa and the whole of Africa.”

Rulani Mokwena confident Sundowns will win AFL finals

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach, Rulani Mokwena, was confident that Mamelodi Sundowns would win the AFL.

He spoke after Wydad defeated Masandawana in Casablanca, Morocco, in the first leg of the competition. Fans agreed and put their faith in their team, which was well rewarded when they clinched the AFL Cup.

