The Sevilla FC centre-back player Sergio Ramos snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo on his birthday

The 37-year-old professional footballer wished Neymar and Januzaj on their birthdays and left out Ronaldo

Many netizens shared their opinions as to why Sergio didn't bother to wish CR7 a happy birthday

Sergio Ramos snubbed footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on his birthday. Image: Angel Martinez/Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

It seems like there is tension between former football teammates. Recently Popular footballer Sergio Ramos left many fans confused with his actions on social media regarding Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sergio Ramos Blueticks CR7's birthday

International football players trended on social media recently. This was after many fans across the globe celebrated Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo's birthday on Monday, 5 February 2024.

Sevilla FC centre-back player Sergio Ramos recently snubbed Ronaldo on his birthday as he wished players Neymar and Januzaj happy birthdays on their special days, leaving out Cristiano.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Twitter (X) user @omifyyy posted screenshots of Sergio's Instagram stories where he wished the two players well on their birthdays and wrote:

"Sergio Ramos wishes Neymar and Januzaj on their birthdays but not Cristiano Ronaldo.What happened to Ex Madrid players? "

See the post below:

Fans react to Sergio's actions

Shortly after the star's screenshots were shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their responses on why Sergio did what he did. See the comments below:

@omifyyy said:

"Last year Ramos mentioned Messi and not Ronaldo in his retirement post."

@fromdahkrib wrote:

"He realized he played with the wrong person first."

@scarletAudrey10 responded:

"It’s definitely not a mistake. He did it on purpose."

@grettfc replied:

"Nobody likes Ronaldo haha."

@Bod_repuplic commented:

"There is something about Ronaldo's teammates that have issues with him. Rooney, Bale, Ramos, these are all big names, interesting..."

@El_David1 mentioned:

"Ronaldo doesn't have a good personality. He's all about himself."

Cristiano Ronaldo dragged by Messi's fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cristiano Ronaldo's fans are not happy with how Messi's fanbase keeps dragging CR7 into conversations that he doesn't belong in.

The former Barcelona captain was seen in an online clip refusing to take the captain's armband. Netizens shared their opinions regarding Cristiano constantly being dragged into irrelevant conversations.

Source: Briefly News