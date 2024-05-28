Mark Fish showed his support for DA's Kwa-Zulu Natal premier candidate Chris Pappas ahead of voting day on Wednesday, 29 May 2024

The Bafana legend said he admired Pappas and said he would be backing the DA candidate for the province's top job

Local netizens took to social media to applaud Fish while they also offered their support to Pappas

Bafana legend Mark Fish said he will vote for the DA. Image: Michael Steele/EMPICS and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Former Bafana defender Mark Fish told Mzansi who he will be voting for on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, by publicly backing the DA's Kwa-Zulu Natal candidate Chris Pappas.

The Bafana legend admired Pappas's work in the province and said he would vote for the political party.

Mark Fish supports the DA

Watch Fish endores Pappas in the video below:

Speaking via a video on Twitter, Fish, who remains a fan of Bafana, said he would support Pappas in the upcoming elections while standing next to the DA representative.

Fish said:

"I'm here to support Chris Pappas. I am certainly one that is behind Chris Pappas for premier of KZN."

Fans support Fish

Local netizens took to social media to support Fish, unlike the reaction awarded to Banyana legend Portia Modise, who was blasted for supporting the ANC.

Quinton thanked Fish:

"Thanks, legend."

Phumi Ntlabat supports Pappas:

"If the people of KZN love themselves, they will vote for this young man, and eThewkwini will reclaim its glory days."

Tracy Lewis wants Pappas to win:

"I do hope you are premier. That province will fly."

Jane Wandrag applauded Fish:

"Well done, Mark."

Harry Van Rensburg loved the endorsement:

"Chris, you lucky Fish."

Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo denies links with the ANC

As Briefly News reported, legendary Bafana midfielder Doctor Khumalo denied being a member of the ANC despite appearing at an election campaign event for the ruling party.

The former midfielder said he is not involved with the ANC despite videos showing him standing alongside senior party members at an election campaign event.

Source: Briefly News