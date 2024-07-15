Lamine Yamal: Barca Star Celebrates with Rumoured Girlfriend Alex Padilla
- Lamine Yamal was one of the best players at the just concluded Euro 2024 in Germany with Spain clinching the trophy
- The Barcelona youngster was spotted celebrating the Euros triumph with his rumoured girlfriend in Berlin
- Football lovers shared their thoughts on the 17-year-old having a girlfriend at that very young age on social media
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal led Spain to their fourth UEFA European Championship title after their 2-1 win over England in the 2024 edition in Berlin, Germany.
The 17-year-old winger was an important member of Spain's squad, playing in all their games in the competition.
He scored one goal and assisted four times, with one of the assists being for Nico Williams' goal in the final against the Three Lions.
Yamal celebrates Euro 2024 win with girlfriend
The Spanish international was named the Young Player of the Tournament and celebrated the championship victory with his rumoured girlfriend, Alex Padilla.
Speculation about Yamal dating Padilla got more intense, as she's one of only two users followed by the Spanish forward on his official TikTok account.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Padilla is a student based in Barcelona and attended all of Spain's matches with Yamal's family at the Euro 2024 in Germany.
The Barcelona youngster unintentionally confirmed the dating rumours with Alex Padilla after both were spotted celebrating Spain's Euros win on the pitch.
Fans react to Yamal celebrating with girlfriend
Iam_Tunice said:
"Love is sweet "
Abaho Melvins commented:
"At 17 I was fearing girls but now see yamal just turned it and has a girlfriend. This generation is a bit different."
CruzDutch believes it's another record for Yamal:
"Lamine Yamal, first 16-year-old boy to bring his girlfriend to the euros... Boy just can't stop breaking records."
@Magik_jay_:
"His girlfriend will be so happy."
Kayode Francis wants Yamal to focus on his studies:
"This small boy! Instead of him to focus on his studies "
Yamal's video as Ramos’ escort goes viral
Briefly News earlier reported on a video of Yamal as Sergio Ramos' escort ahead of an El Clasico fixture between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2016 resurfacing on social media.
In the video, Yamal, clad in a blue T-shirt with the inscription "Merci Johan" over Barca tracksuit trousers, could not contain his emotions.
