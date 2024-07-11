Lamine Yamal is rated as one of the best youngsters in world football due to his performance at the Euro 2024

The Spanish international's father has commented on the viral picture of his son and the legendary Lionel Messi

The reaction of the Barcelona star's father came as a surprise to several football fans on social media

Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraou, has delivered one of the coldest responses in football history while reacting to a viral picture of his son and Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi.

Yamal has been the best teenager at the ongoing 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany and led the Spanish National team to the final for the first time since 2012.

The 16-year-old's long-forgotten picture has resurfaced on social media after his stellar performances at the Euros for La Roja.

Lamine Yamal's father delivered a cold quote after being asked about his son's viral picture with Lionel Messi. Photo: Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal's father reacts to son's picture with Messi

According to a report by Sport Bible, Messi, who was 20, took part in a UNICEF charity calendar photoshoot and was seen bathing the little Yamal.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nasraou was asked if Messi bathing Yamal was a blessing to his son, but his response surprised several football fans.

"They are coincidences in life — a blessing from Leo to Lamine? or from Lamine to Leo. For me, my son is the best," he said.

The Barcelona youngster's father extended his gratitude to everyone involved in his son's progress.

"Lamine is a special case; he has matured before the others, thanks to all of Spain, La Masia, and friends," he added.

Fans react to Yamal's father's cold response

Fernansh Era said:

"That's a cold quote."

Alice Aygupta commented:

"He's so much excited but we shall be there no matter what."

BSM agrees with Yamal's father:

"Icl, he's right. Lamine Yamal is currently better than Messi, and he's already outperforming both versions of the current "ballon dor winner," Messi.

Ismat Chughtai said:

"You're so right king, never thought of it that way."

Puiglover6 says:

"Bodied Messi, Lamine is the upgrade."

Yamal's video as Ramos’ escort goes viral

Briefly News earlier reported on video of Yamal as Sergio Ramos' escort ahead of an El Clasico fixture between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2016 resurfacing on social media.

In the video, Yamal, clad in a blue T-shirt with the inscription "Merci Johan" over Barca tracksuit trousers, could not contain his emotions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News