Lionel Messi powered Argentina to victory against Canada in the 2024 Copa America semi-final in the USA

The former Paris Saint-Germain star still need to do more to become the undisputed top goal scorer in the competition's history

Briefly News has taken a look at the number of goals the Barcelona legend needs to score in the final to achieve such feat

Argentina national team captain, Lionel Messi, scored his first goal at the ongoing 2024 Copa America in the United States against Canada in a semi-final clash on Wednesday morning.

scored Argentina's second goal as they defeated Canada 2-0 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to qualify for the South American competition's final.

With the former Barcelona's goal against the Canucks, Briefly News takes a look at the number of goals left for the Argentine to become Copa America's all-time top scorer.

Lionel Messi scores in Argentina's win over Canada in CONMEBOL Copa America semi-final clash at the MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Photo: Elsa.

Goals left for Messi to become Copa America's all-time scorer

Messi needs to roll back the years in the Copa America final against either Colombia or Uruguay if he wants to become the tournament's all-time highest goal scorer.

The former Paris-Saint Germain star could be playing in his last Copa competition, with the next edition scheduled for 2028.

The 37-year-old's strike against Canada made it 14 goals in 38 matches he has played in all editions of the Copa America between 2007 and 2024.

Messi needs four more goals in the final to move past Norberto Mendez and Brazilian Zizinho's record of 17 goals and three to equal their feat.

Top scorers in Copa America history

1. Norberto Mendez - 17 goals

2. Zizinho - 17 goals

3. Teodoro Fernandez - 15 goals

4. Severino Varela - 15 goals

5. Paolo Guerrero - 14 goals

6. Lionel Messi - 14 goals

7. Eduardo Vargas - 14 goals

8. Ademir - 13 goals

9. Gabriel Batistuta- 13 goals

10. Jair - 13 goals

De Paul unveils Messi's inspiring words

Briefly News earlier reported on Rodrigo de Paul disclosing Messi's inspiring speech ahead of Argentina clash against Canada.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder, speaking during his post-game press conference, stated that the Inter Miami star had stressed the importance of making the final.

