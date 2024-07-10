Lionel Messi: A Look at How Many Goals for Argentina Star to Become Copa America All Time Scorer
- Lionel Messi powered Argentina to victory against Canada in the 2024 Copa America semi-final in the USA
- The former Paris Saint-Germain star still need to do more to become the undisputed top goal scorer in the competition's history
- Briefly News has taken a look at the number of goals the Barcelona legend needs to score in the final to achieve such feat
Argentina national team captain, Lionel Messi, scored his first goal at the ongoing 2024 Copa America in the United States against Canada in a semi-final clash on Wednesday morning.
Messi scored Argentina's second goal as they defeated Canada 2-0 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to qualify for the South American competition's final.
With the former Barcelona's goal against the Canucks, Briefly News takes a look at the number of goals left for the Argentine to become Copa America's all-time top scorer.
Rodrigo de Paul discloses Lionel Messi's special motivational speech ahead of Copa America win against Canada
Goals left for Messi to become Copa America's all-time scorer
Messi needs to roll back the years in the Copa America final against either Colombia or Uruguay if he wants to become the tournament's all-time highest goal scorer.
The former Paris-Saint Germain star could be playing in his last Copa competition, with the next edition scheduled for 2028.
The 37-year-old's strike against Canada made it 14 goals in 38 matches he has played in all editions of the Copa America between 2007 and 2024.
Messi needs four more goals in the final to move past Norberto Mendez and Brazilian Zizinho's record of 17 goals and three to equal their feat.
Top scorers in Copa America history
1. Norberto Mendez - 17 goals
2. Zizinho - 17 goals
3. Teodoro Fernandez - 15 goals
4. Severino Varela - 15 goals
5. Paolo Guerrero - 14 goals
6. Lionel Messi - 14 goals
7. Eduardo Vargas - 14 goals
8. Ademir - 13 goals
9. Gabriel Batistuta- 13 goals
10. Jair - 13 goals
De Paul unveils Messi's inspiring words
Briefly News earlier reported on Rodrigo de Paul disclosing Messi's inspiring speech ahead of Argentina clash against Canada.
The Atletico Madrid midfielder, speaking during his post-game press conference, stated that the Inter Miami star had stressed the importance of making the final.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.