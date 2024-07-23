Manchester City are already making plans over the possible departure of Kevin De Bruyne this summer

The Belgian international has only one year left on his contract with the English Premier League champions

The Citizens are reportedly interested in signing the Eagles star as a replacement for the former Chelsea midfielder

Manchester City could lose Kevin De Bruyne this summer, with clubs from the Saudi Professional League showing interest in the Belgian international.

The 33-year-old struggled with injuries last season and missed a couple of games as the Citizens won the English Premier League for the fourth time in a row.

The former Chelsea midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium and would be out of contract next summer.

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for Eagles star as a possible replacement for Kevin de Bruyne this summer. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

City eyeing Eagles star as De Bruyne's replacement

According to Manchester Evening News, Al Ittihad are willing to offer De Bruyne a lucrative offer to come to the Middle East this summer.

There were reports that the Belgian national team captain had agreed personal terms with Al Ittihad, but the reports were later declared false by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Despite reports that De Bruyne's departure from England is not concrete, the Citizens are already eyeing a move for his potential replacement.

Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly lining up a move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze as a possible replacement for the Belgian star.

The Eagles star has been on the radar of top clubs since his stellar performance for the London-based club last season.

According to the Mirror, the Eagles would only allow their star player to leave Selhurst Park if they received a bid of £60 million (his release clause) plus add-ons.

Palace lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer and are unwilling to part ways with Eze easily.

City are reportedly impressed with Eze's performance and his versatility, which allows him to play several positions up front.

The EPL champions are not the only team interested in the Crystal Palace star; Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the England international's situation.

Kante linked with EPL return

Briefly News earlier reported that N'Golo Kante has been linked with a surprise return to the Premier League following an impressive outing at the Euro 2024.

The midfielder, who moved to the Saudi Pro League last season from Chelsea, has been linked with another London-based club.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News