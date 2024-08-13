Vinicius Junior is the recent football superstar the Saudi Professional League are hoping to lure with a big money move

The Real Madrid star reportedly turned down an astronomical offer which could see him earn more than his current earnings

The Brazilian international also has numerous added perks included in the contract offer the Saudi investment are pitching to him

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been offered a mouthwatering deal by Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli as they plan to lure him away from the Spanish giants.

The Brazilian international is one of the world's best players and one of the most valuable football stars.

The 23-year-old has three more years on his contract with Los Blancos, and his release clause is set at €1 billion.

Vinicius Junior has rejected a huge offer from the Saudi Professional League to remain at Real Madrid this summer.

List of goodies in Saudi Arabia's offer to Vini Jnr

According to the Athletic, as per AS, Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid rejected the Saudi Arabian side's offer as the player is only focused on continuing in Europe.

The offer from Saudi Investment was the biggest in football history, and here is the list of the perks included in the offer the Brazilian winger turned down.

1. €1 Billion salary:

Vinicius was on course to earn €1 billion in salary over five years, which would mean he would cash out €200 million every year.

The salary offer is reportedly 13 times bigger than his current one with Real Madrid.

2. Free agency in 2029:

After completing his five-year contract, the player would be allowed to leave the Saudi league for free without stress.

3. Opportunity to return to Europe before Vini turns 30 years old:

The Brazilian winger will also be given a chance to return to Europe before he turns 30, which means he can leave the Saudi League after his first five-year contract.

4. Whatever job he wants in Saudi football after retirement:

There will also be an opening for him in Saudi Football, with a job of his choice, which will also come with a sumptuous salary package.

5. Ambassador for 2034 World Cup:

Saudi Arabia is vying for the hosting rights of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and Vinicius has been offered an ambassadorial role if he decides to dump Real Madrid and move to the Middle East this summer.

Samuel Eto'o, Xavi Hernandez, Cafu, and Ronald de Boer were the ambassadors for the last World Cup in Qatar.

