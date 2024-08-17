Mohamed Salah has kick started the season on a bright note as he led Liverpool to a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town

The Egyptian International also set a new Premier League record in Liverpool's win over the Tractor Boys

The former AS Roma forward set the record ahead of PL legends likes Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, and Wayne Rooney

Mohamed Salah led Liverpool to their first win in the English Premier League under new boss Arne Slot as they defeated Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Merseyside Reds earned a deserving 2-0 win over the newly promoted side at Portman Road, with goals from Diogo Jota and Salah sealing the victory.

Liverpool was the better side in the game, but Ipswich showed character by not respecting the Premier League giants as much.

Mohamed Salah scores during the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Liverpool at Portman Road on August 17, 2024. Photo: Marc Atkins.

Salah sets new EPL record against Ipswich Town

According to Opta Stats, Salah has set a new Premier League record with his second-half strike against the Tractor Boys on Saturday afternoon.

The Egyptian international became the first player to score on the season's opening day for nine campaigns.

The former Chelsea forward edged the likes of Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, and Wayne Rooney to the record.

Reaction as Salah sets new EPL record

TheOnlyQuam said:

"Prince of Egypt"

PrasathMathi00 reacted:

"Mohamed Salah’s opening weekend streak is flawless! ✅ From 2017-18 to 2024-25, he’s never missed scoring or assisting. Truly magical!"

IhsaanR_8 commented:

"GOAT premier league player so good he won the League ONCE in 7 years with the greatest GK in Premier League history, the greatest CB in Premier League history and the greatest RB in Premier League history."

StefromBurnley wrote:

"He is f*cking ridiculous."

U_M_A_A_D shared:

"Underrated and disrespected. More records to break this season. Going to be a big season for him!"

kobserving11 responded:

"when he is done playing you all will realise that you have been watching the best player in PL history."

